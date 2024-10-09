Climate Change Requires Business Changes: Actionable Solutions By Amfori

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) It can be very tempting to look for a magical solution whereby...the reality is that responsible business conduct and thorough due diligence is the only way forward” - Kathy Roussel, Head of Advocacy and EngagementBRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As we are fast approaching the 10-year anniversary of the SDGs, there is no doubt that much remains to be done to meet these ambitious targets. Whilst we are still debating on how to best mitigate climate change impacts and trying to figure out what role social and economic parameters can play in that equation, the reality on the ground is not improving. More and more companies are looking into the environmental impacts of their activities, aware of the need for increased sustainability, yet only a few have reached the implementation and tracking progress stages. Most of the time companies get stuck at the“management of climate data” stage. amfori , a global business association for more sustainable trade, offers companies actionable ESG solutions – including an initiative for companies to improve their environmental performance, called amfori BEPI.



The complexity of the sustainability challenge can be overwhelming but a journey of a thousand miles always begins with a single step. As a global business association of 2400 members, amfori takes pride in providing businesses with the support they need to embark on this journey towards more sustainable global supply chains.



Kathy Roussel, Head of Advocacy and Engagement at amfori, has participated in a series of interviews with leading Executives from around the world during Climate Week in New York, discussing how organisations can and should embed principles of sustainability at the heart of their operations. As she points out:“Collecting climate data is only the starting point for companies, not the end destination. It can be very tempting to look for a magical solution whereby companies can monitor and mitigate their climate impacts. However, the reality is that responsible business conduct and thorough due diligence is the only way forward.”



Impact does not have to be limited to big companies. amfori members come in different sizes -big and small and everyone has a role to play. If you consider the scale of global supply chains, there is no doubt that even little changes in supply chains management can make a huge impact.



It can also be further amplified through collaboration. That's why amfori creates a space where companies can learn from one another and inspire each other to continuously improve and reduce duplication of work.



Watch our Campaign on CNBC now.



amfori advocates for a world in which trade serves a purpose: delivering social, environmental and economic benefits for everyone. ​



As a global business association, amfori supports its members at every step of their due diligence journey, offering a comprehensive range of ESG products and services. From supply chain mapping and assessment to reporting, from capacity building to facilitating stakeholder engagement, amfori provides a holistic approach to responsible business practices.​



Founded in 1977, and recognised for its flagship product amfori BSCI, amfori leverages decades of expertise and close collaboration with more than 2400 member companies as well as auditing companies, producers, factories, and other stakeholders such as policymakers. Representing a diverse array of industries in over 50 countries, that cover trade streams in over 100 countries, amfori continues to have a positive impact on fostering sustainable trade.​



