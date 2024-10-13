Amir To Inaugurate The Regular Session Of The Shura Council On Tuesday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will patronize the opening of the fourth regular session of the first legislative term, corresponding to the 53rd annual session of the Shura Council, on Tuesday morning, October 15, 2024, at the Council's headquarters.

His Highness the Amir will deliver a speech on this occasion, addressing the State of Qatar's domestic policies and future priorities in various sectors, in addition to the country's positions on various regional and international issues.