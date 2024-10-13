Minister Of Commerce And Industry Inaugurates Big 5 Construct Qatar And INDEX Design Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: of Commerce and Industry, H E Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani officiated the grand opening of Big 5 Construct Qatar, Design Qatar and Cityscape Qatar at the Doha and Center (DECC), yesterday.

Held under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the events bring together Qatar's construction, design and sectors.

Featuring over 250 brands and showcasing products, services, systems and solutions, Big 5 Construct Qatar and INDEX Design Qatar support Qatar's economic growth and urban development in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The events, running until 15 October, are expected to attract thousands of professionals, investors and decision-makers, creating an invaluable platform for industry collaboration.