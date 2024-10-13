Pentagon Says Will Send THAAD Missile Defense System To Israel
AFP
Washington: The Pentagon said Sunday it will deploy a high-altitude anti-missile system and its US military crew to Israel to help its ally intercept potential Iranian missile attacks.
At the direction of US President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin "authorized the deployment of a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery and associated crew of US military personnel to Israel to help bolster Israel's air defenses following Iran's unprecedented attacks on April 13 and again on October 1," Pentagon press secretary Pat Ryder said in a statement.
