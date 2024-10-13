Assam: BJP Gets 16,000 New Members; CM Sarma Confident Of Achieving 100 Per Cent Target Soon

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Oct 13 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma has lauded the efforts of the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as on the sidelines of the Vijaya Dashami celebrations, around 16,000 people joined the party on Sunday.

Taking to his X handle, CM Sarma wrote: "The @BJP4Assam #SadasyataAbhiyaan continues unabated. On Dashami, we enrolled almost 16,000 members taking the total membership in the state to 58.72 lakh. Very soon we will attain 100 per cent of our membership target."

The BJP in Assam at the beginning of the membership drive aimed to get 60 lakh members for the party.

With more than 58 lakh people already enrolled, Assam tops the list in the membership drive for the BJP in the country.

"Festive fever has gripped the entire state with the commencement of Durga Puja celebration. As Goddess Durga is worshipped in every nook and corner of Assam, the majority of people are busy with the festival. However, we have continued to give emphasis on increasing the party's membership tally and in the last four days, we were successful in adding a good number of people to our party. The enrollment of 16,000 new members on Vijaya Dashami is a remarkable thing," a senior BJP leader said, adding the party is hopeful that in the next couple of weeks, "the 60 lakh member target will be crossed".

BJP leaders in the state have been giving thrust on youth who are between 18 and 25 years of age in the membership drive.

Chief Minister Sarma earlier said: "Our party does not fight college or university elections. However, there is no bar to making them members of our party. I urge the block-level workers to give emphasis on including youths in the BJP. They can take forward our mission for this country in the future."