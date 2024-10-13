7 Dead, 4 Injured In China Gas Poisoning

(MENAFN- IANS) Jinan, Oct 13 (IANS) Seven people have died and four others were during a poisoning at a biotech company in east China's Shandong Province on Saturday afternoon, local authorities said on Sunday.

The of Emergency Management has sent a team to aid in rescue work and investigations. It has ordered that no cost be spared in saving those who have sustained injuries and that the number of casualties should be determined as soon as possible, Xinhua news agency reported.

The accident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Weifang Jinshi biotech company, according to the emergency management bureau of Shouguang City.

Those who sustained injuries are currently in stable conditions, the bureau said, noting that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.