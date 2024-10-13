Training, E-Ids, And Bonuses: New Features Coming To The Army+ App

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The next version of the Army+ app will feature training modules, and later, an electronic military ID, along with social services and bonuses from businesses.

This was announced by Ukraine's of Defense , as reported by Ukrinform.

Deputy of Defense for Digitalization, Kateryna Chernohorenko, stated during a meeting with an American delegation led by U.S. Institute of Peace Vice President William Taylor that Army+ will become a universal digital assistant for service members.

"In civilian life, we are accustomed to convenient digital services. Our goal is to make military service as comfortable and modern as possible, taking into account the specifics of the army," Chernohorenko emphasized.

According to her, key updates in Army+ will include a training module with essential military knowledge approved by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; a digital military ID equivalent in legal status to the paper version; and a system of bonuses, discounts, and social benefits for service members.

The Reserve+ app will feature an innovative recruitment service, enabling individuals subject to military duty to view current vacancies in military units.

Chernohorenko noted that the Ministry aims to make the mobilization process more transparent and informative so that motivated individuals willing to join the Defense Forces have a complete understanding of service opportunities.

Chernohorenko expressed confidence that these innovative transformations will help develop the Ministry of Defense into a world-class, modern organization capable of rapidly adapting to future challenges and effectively implementing advanced technologies.

The American delegation noted the Ministry's significant progress in innovation over the past year, including the establishment of the Drone Coalition and the introduction of important legislative initiatives. They also presented their proposals for defense sector reforms in Ukraine.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue close collaboration in defense innovation and digital transformation.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the "Reserve+" app will soon launch services for deferral requests for men of conscription age and online recruitment.