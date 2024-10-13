Israeli Tanks Forcibly Enter UN Position In Southern Lebanon: UNIFIL

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Oct 13 (IANS) The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported on Sunday that two Israeli tanks destroyed the main gate of one of its positions in southern Lebanon and "forcibly entered" the site after blocking its movement the previous day.

"At approximately 4:30 in the morning, while the peacekeeping were in shelters, two Merkava tanks belonging to the Israeli destroyed the main gate of the position and entered by force. The tanks left about 45 minutes later," UNIFIL said in a statement, referring to a position in the Ramyah area on the Lebanese side of the border, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to UNIFIL, the breach was part of recent Israeli violations against UN forces and positions over the weekend.

"At approximately 6:40 in the morning, peacekeepers in the same location reported multiple bursts of gunfire 100 meters north, creating dense smoke. Despite wearing protective masks, 15 peacekeepers experienced symptoms such as skin irritation and stomach issues after the smoke entered the base. They are receiving treatment," the statement added.

In addition, UNIFIL reported that on Saturday, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers prevented a critical UNIFIL logistical movement near the southeast village of Mays al-Jabal.

"Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law and Security Council Resolution 1701," UNIFIL stated, adding that it has "requested an explanation from the IDF for these shocking violations."

Since Sept. 23, the Israeli army has been carrying out an intense air campaign on Lebanon, dubbed "Arrows of the North," amid escalating tensions with Hezbollah. The campaign has included attacks on UNIFIL positions in southern Lebanon, injuring at least five UN peacekeepers over the past week.

On Sunday, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the attacks. Responding to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's earlier remarks urging the UN to "get the UNIFIL forces out of harm's way" from southern Lebanon, Mikati said this "represents a new chapter in the enemy's disregard for international legitimacy and its relevant resolutions."

"Lebanon, while condemning Netanyahu's position and the Israeli aggression against UNIFIL, reaffirms its commitment to international legitimacy, Resolution 1701, and the role of the United Nations forces in the south, and demands that the international community take a firm stand to halt Israeli aggression," Mikati added.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging fire along the Lebanon-Israel border, raising fears of a broader conflict as the war between Hamas and Israel rages in the Gaza Strip.