Author Steven Joseph Receives National Recognition Through The NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 NYC Big Award Distinguished Favorite

2024 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite

Steven Joseph

AS SEEN IN the NYC Big Book Award 2024 Announcement Issue

Cranky Superpowers: Life Lessons Learned from the Common Crankatsuris Chronicles

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized“Cranky Superpowers: Life Lessons Learned from the Common Crankatsuris Chronicles” by Steven Joseph as a Distinguished Favorite in the Humor category.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, and librarians. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence."Cranky Superpowers: Life Lessons Learned from the Common CrankaTsuris Chronicles"Turn Crankiness into your SuperpowerGet ready to embrace your inner curmudgeon with crankiness expert Steven Joseph.In his award-winning masterpiece“A Grownup Guide to Effective Crankiness: The CrankaTsuris Method,” we learned how to navigate and celebrate our grouchy moments. Now, in“Cranky Superpowers: Life Lessons Learned from the Common CrankaTsuris Chronicles,” our journey to mastering our moodiness takes a humorous twist that is guaranteed to have you chuckling out loud.Peppered with captivating tales, both fresh and familiar,“Cranky Superpowers” unveils the often-missed hilarity in our everyday grumbles and groans. But it's not all laughter-this witty guide offers priceless insights into our hidden“Cranky Superpowers,” powers that when harnessed correctly, can ignite a more understanding, patient, and positively cranky version of ourselves.“Cranky Superpowers” is a rollicking journey of self-discovery, one that not only entertains but enlightens. So, put on your favorite cape and tights, and get ready to unlock your potential, unleash your better self, and find a little bit of humor in the perfectly imperfect art of being human.NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Cyprus, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Asheville, Beijing, Colorado Springs, Dublin, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Portland, San Francisco, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Vancouver.Publishers included Atmosphere Press, Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Beaufort Books, Beyond Words Publishing, Blackstone Publishing, Familius Publishing, Flatiron Books, Hachette Go, HarperCollins Leadership, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Rowman & Littlefield, Simon & Schuster, Ulysses Press, Watkins Publishing, Westminster John Knox Press to name a few."We were delighted to see so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participate this year. I can't wait to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.Author the authorEmbracing the Culture, Celebrating Milestones, and Achieving ZenSteven Joseph is a first-generation American, veteran attorney, negotiator, prolific speaker, and a modern humorist. He's a real New Yorker. A fully cured overweight person, Steven is a five times Boston Marathon runner and 16 times NYC Marathon runner – balancing it all perfectly through the art of Zen.Yet Steven believes he is smart enough to know that he hasn't figured everything out, except for crankiness.To learn more about Steven Joseph, visit .View the NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorites list here:Join the Spring 2025 program at and forBookCAMP 2025, the business of publishing, ipabookcampFollow us on X (formerly Twitter) @GabbyBookAwardsYouTube Channel

Gabby Olczak

Independent Press Award

+1 973-969-1899

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.