AMERICAN GREETINGS LAUNCHES INSPIRATIONAL CREATACARDTM COLLECTION WITH MUSIC SUPERSTAR JELLY ROLL

CLEVELAND, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for World Mental Day, American Greetings has unveiled a series of four all-new Creatacard TM greetings with Grammy-nominated entertainer Jelly Roll. The virtual cards will be free of charge on October 10 and were personally designed by the singer/songwriter and his team.

The inspirational cards feature messages of hope, compassion and encouragement and can be customized with photos or video, a personalized message, digital envelope liner, and stamp. The cards also include a clip from Jelly Roll's hit song, "I Am Not Okay," from his highly anticipated new album, Beautifully Broken out October 11th. Currently climbing the Billboard Hot 100 music chart, its message perfectly complements the new cards.



"Since bursting on the music scene, Jelly Roll has been passionate about breaking down the stereotypes surrounding mental health issues," said Rob Matousek, Executive Director, Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "Having the opportunity to collaborate with Jelly Roll to bring this topic to life in a thoughtful way through virtual greeting cards is an honor and a great opportunity to help us achieve our mission to help make the world a more thoughtful and caring place."



Jelly Roll's cards will be joining other virtual cards that feature some of country music's biggest names, including Luke Combs – who launched a Father's Day series this past June – as well as Dolly Parton , who has a variety of Creatacards with American Greetings, and Lainey Wilson , who debuted her CreatacardTM collection with the brand earlier this year.



CreatacardTM greetings are available on

,

, and on the CreatacardTM offerings, American Greetings and Blue Mountain ecard apps for

iPhone and

. They can be shared via email, text, or on social media. Users can sign up for a monthly, yearly, or two-year American Greetings account to have the ability to send an unlimited number of CreatacardTM greetings -as well as all American Greetings digital offerings-over the course of their membership period. Membership costs range from $6.99-$39.99, depending on the length of membership.

For the latest news from CreatacardTM offerings, follow

@americangreetingsdigital on Instagram and

@americangreetingsdigital on Facebook.

ABOUT AMERICAN GREETINGS:

American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace.

The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day."

American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup.

Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries.

The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings, Paper Rebel, Carlton Cards, Today and Always, DesignWare party goods, and Plus Mark gift wrap and boxed cards.

Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium Celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Our popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, Jacquie Lawson, SmashUpsTM, Pics & WishesTM, and CreatacardTM.

href="" rel="nofollow" americangreeting and follow us

@AmericanGreetings on Facebook and

@amgreetings on Instagram.

ABOUT JELLY ROLL:

Award-winning, Grammy nominated Nashville native singer/songwriter Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord) debuted Top 3 on the Billboard 200 All Genre Chart and #2 on the Top Country Album charts with his debut Country Album, Whitsitt Chapel(released June 2nd, 2023) - earning the biggest Country debut album in Billboard Consumption Chart history. Following his sweep at the 2023 CMT Music Awards where he earned three awards to become the most awarded artist of the night, the Billboard Country Power List Cover star and "country's 'most authentic' new artist" (The New Yorker) received Billboard's 2023 Breakthrough Award and the People's Choice Award for Male Country Artist of the Year. Nominated for Best New Artist and Best Duo/Group Performance for "Save Me (with Lainey Wilson)" at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards, along with eight genre-spanning nominations at the 2024 iHeartRadio Awards and a win for best New Country and Pop artist wins, Jelly Roll is one of three artists alongside Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs to have scored three Country Airplay #1s in 2023 and the first to do it with his first three singles. He has earned four consecutive #1s to date at Country radio and is "one of Nashville's fastest rising stars" (The New York Times). A 4X winner at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards and the most nominated male at the 2023 CMA Awards, with five total nominations capturing his first CMA Award for New Artist of the Year, Jelly continues to break boundaries. His #1 hit single "Save Me" - a confessional, vulnerable expression of self-doubt- set the stage for his new season of life and took him to new heights including a Platinum certification from the RIAA on the heels of his 28-week reign at No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. Most recently, "Save Me" earned Jelly his first ACM win for Music Event of the year, and he is set to release his new album Beautifully Broken on October 11 and recently launched his Beautifully Broken Tour on August 27th following his four consecutive #1 singles: "Halfway To Hell," "Save Me," "Need A Favor" and "Son of A Sinner." Currently at Country radio with the powerfully poignant track "I Am Not Okay," Jelly has previewed his new project by releasing "Get By," "Liar" and performed the new song "Winning Streak" on Saturday Night Live a day after selling out his first show at Madison Square Garden.

Not just an artist but a humanitarian, Jelly Roll continues to resonate with fans on a global scale while racking up numerous milestones - from playing his sold-out hometown show for 18,000 fans at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena to donating a recording studio at the juvenile detention center he served in as a teen, to the release of his record-breaking documentary by ABC News, "Save Me" - the most watched music documentary on the platform - to his visits with rehab centers and those incarcerated across the U.S. Featured by Nightline, GMA, GMA3, The New York Times, LA Times, The Tennessean, Billboard, Variety, American Songwriter, CMT and more, his self-built, unconventional industry rise and unique fan connection has garnered praise from numerous outlets, with Variety noting, "for everyone who's facing the same struggles, Jelly Roll is their Springsteen," and American Songwriter echoing, "with a string of accolades and an extremely dedicated following, Jelly Roll has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry."

