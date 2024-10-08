Yemeni officials report number of dengue fever cases surpass 6,000 across 11 governorates

(MENAFN) In Yemen, officials have reported that the number of dengue fever cases has surpassed 6,000 across 11 governorates since the beginning of 2024. According to the Integrated Electronic Early Warning System for Diseases (EIDEWS), a total of 6,101 cases of dengue fever have been documented in the governorates of Taiz, Shabwa, Abyan, Marib, Aden, Hadhramaut, Hodeidah, Lahj, Al Mahrah, Al Dhale, and Al Bayda, from January 1 to September 15, 2024.



Taiz governorate has recorded the highest number of cases, with 2,004 instances, followed by Shabwa with 1,252 cases, Abyan with 955 cases, Marib with 578 cases, and Aden with 396 cases. The Hadramaut Coast reported 359 cases, Hodeidah had 182, Lahj recorded 166, Al Mahrah noted 118, and the Hadramaut Valley and Desert reported 55 cases. Meanwhile, Al Dhale and Al Bayda had the fewest cases, with only 29 and 7 reported, respectively.



The statistics further indicated that there have been eight deaths attributed to dengue fever, with four of those fatalities occurring in Aden Governorate. The remaining four deaths were spread across Mukalla, Sayoun, Hodeidah, and Al Mahrah, with one reported in each of those areas.



Dengue fever, often referred to as bone-aching fever, is a viral illness transmitted by mosquitoes and is prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions, as noted by the World Health Organization. While many infected individuals may not exhibit symptoms, those who do typically experience high fever, headaches, body aches, nausea, and rashes. Most patients recover within one to two weeks, though severe cases can lead to death. To minimize the risk of contracting dengue fever, it is essential to avoid mosquito bites, particularly during daylight hours. Currently, there is no specific treatment for dengue fever; instead, pain relievers are used to manage symptoms.

MENAFN08102024000045015839ID1108756615