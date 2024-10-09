QCB Foreign Currency Reserves Up By 4.32% September 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Central (QCB)'s international reserves and foreign currency liquidity recorded QR253.242bn in September 2024 compared to QR242.739bn during the same month of 2023, a 4.32 percent Y-o-Y rise.

The data released by the QCB yesterday showed an increase in its official reserves at the end of September 2024, compared to what they were at the end of the same month in 2023, by around QR10.342bn to reach QR194.286bn, as a result of the increase in the QCB's balances of foreign bonds and treasury bills by around QR4.637bn to the level of QR136.826bn in September 2024.

The reserves consist of key categories: bonds and foreign treasury bills, balances with foreign banks, gold, and Special Drawing Rights (SDR), and the State of Qatar's share at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In addition to the official reserves, there are other liquid assets (Foreign Currency Deposits), so the two together constitute what is known as the total foreign reserves.

Gold reserves increased, as of the end of September 2024, by around QR12.851bn compared to September 2023 to reach QR34.077bn.

The balance of special drawing rights deposits from the State of Qatar's share with the IMF increased by QR93m by the end of September 2024, compared to September 2023, to reach QR5.286bn.

Balances with foreign banks declined by nearly QR7.238bn, to the level of QR18.096bn at the end of September 2024, compared to September 2023.