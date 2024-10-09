At Least Four Palestinians Killed In Israeli Raid On West Bank

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP/Agencies

Nablus, Palestinian Territories: Israeli killed at least four Palestinians in the occupied West city of Nablus on Wednesday, Palestinian authorities said.

The Palestinian health reported in a statement Wednesday that "four martyrs shot by the in Nablus have been transferred to Rafidia Hospital".

It later said the men were aged between 31 and 43 years old.

The Palestinian Red Crescent also reported the deaths of four people, but Israeli occupation forces said five were killed Wednesday.

Nablus governor Ghassan Daghlas told AFP that "the four martyrs are ordinary citizens who were among the people and were killed among the people in cold blood".

He called the killing "a cowardly and deliberate assassination".

He added that one man was from Balata camp, while the remaining three were from the Askar camp in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

Israeli troops or settlers have killed at least 705 Palestinians in the West Bank since October of last year, according to the Ramallah-based health ministry.