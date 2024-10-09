Dozens Killed As Israeli Troops Pound Central And Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Gaza strip: Israel's bombardment of central and northern Gaza has killed dozens of people and trapped thousands in their homes, Palestinian officials said Wednesday, as the death toll in the yearlong aggression passed 42,000.

Gaza's said it recovered 40 bodies from Jabaliya from Sunday until Tuesday, and another 14 from communities farther north.

Al-Aqsa TV correspondent Tamer Labad, who was during Israeli bombardment in the northern Gaza Strip, is carried into Al-Ahli Arab hospital, also known as the Baptist hospital in Gaza City on October 9, 2024 by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP.

The toll is likely higher as there are bodies buried under the rubble and in areas that can't be accessed, it said.

Daniel Hagari, the occupation military spokesperson, said that Israeli forces were operating in Jabaliya to "prevent Hamas" from regrouping and had killed about 100 "militants," without providing evidence.

Israel says it only targets militants and blames civilian deaths on Hamas because it fights in residential areas.