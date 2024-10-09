Soldier Killed After Abduction In Indian Kashmir

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Srinagar, India: A soldier was abducted by suspected and killed in Indian-administered Kashmir, said Wednesday, hours after results were announced for the disputed region's first local in a decade.

Two were kidnapped on Tuesday evening in Anantnag district, a police officer told AFP.

"One of the soldiers managed to escape. He has two bullet wounds and is undergoing treatment," said the officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.

The body of the other soldier was recovered Wednesday morning from a forest, hours after a manhunt began seeking to locate the pair.

The soldiers were abducted after results were announced in Kashmir's first regional polls since 2014, with an alliance led by the regionalist National Conference to form a government.

Omar Abdullah of the National Conference, expected to be named the territory's chief minister, said the result was a rebuke of the policies implemented by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party.