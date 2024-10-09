Japanese Prime Minister Dissolves Parliament Ahead Of General Election
10/9/2024 2:58:17 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba dissolved Japan's House of Representatives (parliament), setting the stage for an Oct. 27 general election.
The Speaker of Japan's House of Representatives announced the dissolution on Wednesday, as official campaigning is set to begin on Oct. 15 for the first lower house election since 2021.
The dissolution of the parliament came just eight days after Ishiba took office, making it the fastest in postwar Japan.
