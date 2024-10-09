Prayagraj Women Lead Swadeshi Campaign, Laud Lakhpati Didi Yojana

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Oct 10 (IANS) As the festive season is around the corner, people are thronging markets to buy decorative items.

Women in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj are leading the Swadeshi campaign. On the initiative of 'Shubh Labh Sanstha', a Self Help Group (SHG), women in Prayagraj are making handmade indigenous items for Diwali.

String lights and other decorative items are being prepared. The women associated with the SHG are excited, seeing the demand for 'swadeshi' items.

While lauding the 'Lakhpati Didi Yojana', the women also expressed their gratitude to PM Modi.

Manisha, who works in Shubh Labh Sanstha, said, "Earlier when I was not associated with the organisation, my children had to make sacrifices to buy small things for themselves. Now that I have learned some skills and started earning some money, I have started fulfilling my children's wishes. If I am able to do this much, it is only because of PM Modi."

“Many women have been employed under the Lakhpati Didi scheme run by PM Modi. Under this scheme, a good learning platform has been provided. All this has been possible because of PM Modi,” she added.

Another woman said,“During Navratri and Diwali, all the women of our group make decorative items by hand. We make handbags and also prepare pastry sweets. Because of PM Modi, we are able to come out of the house earning some money which women could not do before. Earlier women used to waste all their skills sitting at home. Now they are managing on their own because of their skills. It is a very good thing that now all women are able to move forward.”

Pooja Devi, associated with the self-help group said,“Earlier women used to suppress their desires and stayed at home. If the children asked for anything, they would scold them. But, ever since I joined this group and started working, I have also started fulfilling the needs of my children. All this has become possible because of the schemes launched by PM Modi.”

Another woman associated with the group said,“This group is doing extremely well in the entire city. There are many schemes in this group. Similarly, the Lakhpati Didi scheme has come. The best thing about this is that there is no provision for returning the loan which the government gives. This is a big thing for any middle-class woman. Such plans never came before.”

“When our women move forward, the country will automatically move forward. The best thing is that women who are not educated, who don't know anything about the industry, are being given training first. This training is very much needed before entering the industry,” she added.