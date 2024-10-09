311Literacy’S Great Reading Tournament Inspires A Lifelong Love Of Reading

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enrollment Open Now for Next Tournament, Starting November 1

PHILADELPHIA and MEXICO CITY, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 311Literacy and Little Bookmates are thrilled to announce the continued success of signature program The Great Reading , which highlights their commitment to helping children develop a lifelong passion for reading in English and Spanish. This innovative program supports 311Literacy's mission to ensure that all children not only love to read but also have the ability to read to learn in multiple languages, promoting academic success, cultural literacy, and opening the doors to future employment. The inaugural Reading Tournament saw 5,000 children read 20,000 books for 700,000 minutes. More than 15% of participants continued to read independently after the tournament ended.



The next Tournament, scheduled for November 1st though 23rd, is expected to inspire more than 20,000 participants across the US, Latin America, and the Caribbean to log their reading hours. Teachers and administrators can sign their students up now to participate in the upcoming Tournament by visiting 311Literacy.com .

The Great Reading Tournament: Fostering a Love for Reading

The Great Reading Tournament motivates children to read through a fun competition. Through challenges and rewards, children are inspired to read books in both English and Spanish, strengthening their reading skills through playful motivation. Schools such as Aspira Cyber Charter School in Philadelphia, a dual language program comprised of 1,300 students, are enrolling their K-8 students this November.

Andrea Gonzalez , Superintendent Aspira Schools Pennsylvania , said,“ASPIRA has been honored to participate in The Great Reading Tournament with 311Literacy and is thrilled to continue this partnership and allow our students to engage in enriching reading experiences. We look forward to empowering our students through reading and cultivating a brighter future for all; therefore, we have significantly increased our student participation based on the success of the tournament last year. We believe that by creating enhanced reading opportunities, educators can support holistic development and foster a lifelong appreciation for literature among students.”

“Through The Great Reading Tournament, we are helping children unlock the power of reading in two languages,” said Ariadna Trapote, CEO of 311Literacy.“Biliteracy not only enhances academic achievement but also connects children to their cultural heritage, giving them the tools they need to succeed in school and beyond.”

Building Literacy in Two Languages

As part of its ongoing efforts, 311Literacy and Little Bookmates are committed to expanding their programs and partnerships to ensure that children from diverse linguistic backgrounds have access to the resources they need to become strong, confident readers. By promoting biliteracy through initiatives like The Great Reading Tournament, 311Literacy aims to make reading an enjoyable and empowering experience for children, helping them reach their full potential.

