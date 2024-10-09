Drive Devilbiss Healthcare Revolutionizes Global Healthcare With Pulmo2tm Oxygen Concentrator

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Designed for operation in harsh and difficult conditions, the PulmO2 brings oxygen therapy to millions in underserved regions



PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (DDH), a global leader in respiratory care, proudly launches the PulmO2 Oxygen Concentrator, an innovative solution to improve access to oxygen therapy in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). With over a million preventable deaths annually from hypoxemia in these regions, the PulmO2 addresses a critical gap in healthcare.



The PulmO2's advanced features make it highly effective in resource-limited settings:



Designed for robust operation, the PulmO2TM concentrator brings critical oxygen to regions across the world, particularly low-resource settings.

Energy Efficiency: Reduces energy use by up to 67% for areas with limited electricity.

Solar Compatibility: Soft start-up allows seamless solar power integration.

Wide Voltage Range: Adaptable to varied power environments (100-240 VAC or 50/60Hz).

Durability: Performs in extreme conditions including high temperatures, humidity, and dusty environments.

High Altitude Operation: Tested and rated for use up to 2,000 meters (6,562 ft). User-Centric Innovation: Includes multi-language labels and QR codes for quick access to essential information, including a library of videos that make it easy to understand how to operate and repair the device.

The PulmO2 represents DDH's longstanding commitment to healthcare innovation, developed through extensive research and testing. To ensure effective delivery and operation, the company collaborated with Sanrai International, a key partner experienced in bringing medical equipment to underserved areas, to tap into the intricacies of

underserved regions and ensure the concentrator's effectiveness in the most challenging settings.

Through this partnership, the PulmO2 launches as part of a broader initiative that includes education, training, and advocacy for sustainable healthcare solutions.



"Our mission has always been to lead in creating innovative healthcare solutions that improve lives," said DDH CEO Derek Lampert. "The PulmO2 is a testament to our commitment to transforming challenging healthcare environments. We are proud to partner with Sanrai to ensure that no patient, regardless of location, is left without access to critically important oxygen."



DDH and Sanrai invite healthcare professionals, policymakers, and global partners to join in making oxygen accessible for all. For more information, visit or contact [email protected] .



About Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Headquartered in Port Washington, New York, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare manufactures a full line of durable medial equipment, including respiratory, mobility, and personal care products. With corporate offices and facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia, the company serves customers worldwide. For more information, visit

drivemedical .



Contact:

Donna Mehrabi

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

(516) 998-4600 x.4125

[email protected]

SOURCE Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

