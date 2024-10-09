Cunard Launches New Voyages Sailing From October 2026 To April 2027

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury line Cunard has announced its new program of voyages sailing from October 2026 to April 2027.

Guests will be able to enjoy more than 40 new voyages on Cunard's iconic fleet of four Queens: flagship Queen Mary 2, its newest vessel Queen Anne, as well as Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth.

With more than 40 new voyages, Cunard's ships will call at 101 unique destinations around the globe

The new itineraries feature 101 unique destinations across 57 countries, including 62 UNESCO World Heritage sites. With 22 overnight port calls and 26 late-evening departures, the new program offers guests even more opportunities to explore the world. Among the highlights are two maiden calls for the fleet: Ferrol, Spain, and Acajutla, El Salvador – both aboard Queen Victoria.

Cunard World Club members will have early access to bookings from 5am PDT on October 16, 2024, before the new voyages are on sale to the general public from 5am PDT on October 17, 2024.

Queen Anne

Whatever your dream destination, discover it with Queen Anne. As the newest addition to the Cunard fleet, Queen Anne will make her maiden call to South America as part of her 56-night South America Discovery voyage, which sails roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale and includes an overnight stay in Rio de Janeiro. She will also make maiden calls to Casablanca in Morocco and Bridgetown in Barbados, among others.

Queen Mary 2

From exploring the UNESCO World Heritage site of Santiago de Compostela on a tour from El Ferrol to an overnight call in Mindelo on the Cape Verde Island of Sao Vincente, Queen Mary 2's new voyages offer experiences to delight and amaze.

Or whether it's the white sands and warm shallows of the Caribbean in December or indulging in Cunard signatures as you while away uninterrupted sea days on one of her iconic Transatlantic Crossings sailing across the year, a voyage on Queen Mary 2 is always a special experience.

Queen Victoria

Queen Victoria will set sail for a 109-night World Voyage beginning in January 2027, visiting cultural capitals such as Hong Kong, Sydney, and Cape Town. She will also make maiden calls to Dakar in Senegal and Durban in South Africa.

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth will continue to operate an exciting Caribbean program from Miami in late 2026 and into 2027, with a variety of seven-, nine-, and 14-night voyages. Curacao and Antigua are both home to protected architecture, while Florida presents a chance to explore the incredible wetland ecosystem in the Everglades.

Early booking benefits

Guests who book one of Cunard's new voyages between October 16, 2024, and March 27, 2025 will receive:

-An On-Board Credit for voyages up to 88 nights

-An On-Board Credit, pre- and post-cruise transfer, hotel discount, champagne breakfast, Captain's Wine Collection and air credit for Full World Cruises (89 nights or longer)

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "We are hugely excited to reveal our exciting new program from October 2026 to April 2027, offering exceptional choice for every traveler. Whether you're soaking up the excitement in Rio during Carnival or toasting New Year's Eve in Amsterdam, Cunard's voyages allow you to explore the world in unparalleled luxury."

