Idaho First Bank Welcomes John Hanley As Chief Experience Officer

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Idaho First announces the hire of John Hanley as Executive Vice President and Chief Experience Officer (CXO). John will lead the customer journey and experience of Idaho First Bank and its digital division, ensuring Idaho First Bank's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional, personalized service.John will oversee all customer touchpoints and strategies to enhance customer engagement and satisfaction across all Idaho First Bank locations and for its nationally-recognized digital savings platform.Hanley has an extensive background leading marketing and customer experience for banking brands, including his most recent role as Chief Marketing Officer for Equity Bank and Brilliant Bank, where he led marketing, public relations, digital strategy, and customer experience for the $5 billion institution for over 10 years.In his new role as Chief Experience Officer, Hanley will lead initiatives to further strengthen Idaho First Bank's customer-centric approach by optimizing communication, digital engagement, and relationship management. His expertise will support Idaho First Bank's mission to foster meaningful connections with its clients and ensure a seamless banking experience. Additionally, he will be responsible for growth strategies and overall brand expertise for IFB's digital division.“We are thrilled to have John join Idaho First Bank as our new CXO,” said Todd Cooper, President of Idaho First Bank.“His deep understanding of customer behavior, combined with his vast experience in marketing and branding, makes him the ideal candidate to drive our customer experience strategy. John's leadership will help us continue to deliver the personalized service that Idaho First Bank is known for.”Hanley has been a thought leader in the banking industry, serving as a faculty member and advisory board member of the American Bankers Association Bank Marketing School and chairing the ABA Bank Marketing Annual Conference from 2019-2023. He is also a regular speaker at industry events and is a rotating lecturer at the University of Kansas School of Journalism and Communication.John holds a journalism degree from Simpson College and earned his executive education with a focus on marketing from Northwestern University in 2024. Outside of his professional career, John is an active member of his community and currently serves as President of the Lawrence, Kansas Humane Society.About Idaho First BankIdaho First Bank (IFB) is a full-service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First and Community First motto, IFB serves the greater southwest Idaho and Oregon communities with six additional branches located in New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa, Boise, and Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at

