Palette Of Stories: Asmara Narimanbayova's Artistic Journey

Asmar Narimanbayova is an incredibly talented artist known for
her unique art style and creativity.
Her art pieces capture the beauty of life through vibrant
colours and dynamic forms.
With a keen eye for detail, she brings her imagination to life,
making her pieces truly special.
Growing up in a family steeped in art, with her father Togrul
Narimanbayov as a painter and her mother Elmira Huseynova as a
sculptor, Asmar was surrounded by creativity from a young age.
In an interview with AZERNEWS , she reflects on her
childhood experiences, highlighting the formative role of attending
exhibitions and cultural events with her parents.
Drawing inspiration from the great masters, particularly the
Italian Renaissance and Impressionism, Asmar's artistic vision is
rich and diverse.
As she leads the Togrul Narimanbayov Association, Asmar
Narimanbayova is dedicated to promoting Azerbaijani art and culture
on an international stage, participating in prestigious events such
as UNESCO exhibitions.
Q: What inspired you to become an artist?
A: What inspired me to become an artist was my
childhood in a family where art was an integral part of everyday
life. My father Togrul Narimanbayov was a painter, and my mom
Elmira Huseynova was a sculptor.
From the moment I opened my eyes, I always saw paintings around
me, and this undoubtedly had a significant impact on my
imagination. Like many children, I picked up a pencil and began to
draw, deriving great pleasure from it. I spent a lot of time
reading books with illustrations and photographs of great masters.
Diego Velazquez was one of my most favourite artists. I remember
how, as a child, I would walk around the house with a book that
showcased his paintings, often doodling something childish on the
cover of that album, which I still keep at home.
I started drawing very early and did so consciously while
simultaneously studying at the Bulbuloglu Music School, as my
father dreamed of me becoming a pianist and an accompanist for his
singing. He sang wonderfully and had a stunning tenor. He very much
wanted us to perform together at his solo exhibitions.
Q: Who or what events had a major impact on your
artistic development?
A: When I recall my childhood, I remember the
exhibitions I attended. I was often taken to Moscow, where my
father had a solo exhibition at the Museum of the East. I remember
how, as a little girl, I would run through the halls, experiencing
immense joy from the paintings. My parents always took me with them
to various events, poetry evenings, and book presentations. I have
many fascinating memories that played an important role in shaping
my personality.
It is very important to absorb and witness things from childhood
that can later influence your life, career, and way of thinking as
a whole.
Currently, I continue working on my book. I want to publish it
in a non-standard format and capture my memories within it, making
it interesting for readers.
Q: What style or themes in art are you most drawn to and
why?
A: When it comes to my passion for styles in
art, I am deeply reverent towards the periods in art history,
particularly the masters of the Italian Renaissance, such as Andrea
Mantegna, Giotto di Bondone, Raphael, Leonardo, Michelangelo,
Botticelli, and many others.
Impressionism continues to teach me so much to this day. It
captures the magnificent sensation and transmission of the first
sounds of colour, the plasticity of line transitions, and
expression. Renoir represents the vibration of colour, while Monet
embodies the dissolution into a space of colour.
In contrast to them, there is the passionate Van Gogh, who feels
the materiality of colour and lines, with everything intricately
intertwined on the canvas. And many others as well. Cezanne
illustrates the science of constructive space, as well as
colour.
Q: You head the Togrul Narimanbayov Association. What
goals and objectives does this organisation set for itself? In your
opinion, what is the importance of the Association's activities for
contemporary artists and culture as a whole?
A: In Paris, the Togrul Narimanbayov
Association organises a number of exhibitions, primarily showcasing
Azerbaijani art. The Association focusses on strengthening the
cultural bridge between countries and promoting Azerbaijani art and
the creativity of artists.
My Association also participates in many international
exhibitions at UNESCO, where it strives to represent not only
Azerbaijani artists but also the works of Turkish, Georgian,
Kazakh, and many others.
Q: Not long ago, you were awarded the
Arts-Sciences-Lettres medal in Paris. Could you tell us more about
this award?
A: A few days have passed since the ceremonial
presentation of the medal by the academic society of France, the
Arts-Sciences-Lettres medal. This event took place in the
magnificent space of the Grand Hotel de Paris.
The Association was established in 1915 and aims to recognise
and promote individuals who contribute to the influence of (French)
culture in the fields of art, literature, and science through their
talent and work.
The Institute has delegates in 22 countries around the world,
who help facilitate international cultural exchanges. François Tua
refers to the emergence of this culture as part of the "problem of
civilisation," reminding us that "identity" and "social cohesion"
are the results of enriching cultural heritage.
Q: What projects or exhibitions related to your work are
planned for the near future?
A: Exhibitions are planned in connection with
the UNESCO project on "Cultural Heritage," a film festival, and
exhibitions where our artists' works, applied arts, and small
sculptures will be presented. There will be another contemporary
art fair at the Carrousel du Louvre, several exhibitions, and
children's art contests dedicated to the Olympics in France and the
upcoming Winter Olympics in 2026 in Milan - Cortina, Italy.
My Association holds an annual symposium in Venice in
collaboration with exhibition curator L. Larkin, in the framework
of the Venice Biennale, which takes place every two years.
Additionally, there will be exhibitions in Rome and Milan.
Children's creativity has always inspired me with its immediacy
in perceiving the world. I am continually amazed by the ever-new
works of my students at the school that was opened a few years ago
in the cultural centre at the Azerbaijani Embassy in France, under
the patronage of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Committee.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr