Palette Of Stories: Asmara Narimanbayova's Artistic Journey

Asmar Narimanbayova is an incredibly talented artist known for her unique art style and creativity.

Her art pieces capture the beauty of life through vibrant colours and dynamic forms.

With a keen eye for detail, she brings her imagination to life, making her pieces truly special.

Growing up in a family steeped in art, with her father Togrul Narimanbayov as a painter and her mother Elmira Huseynova as a sculptor, Asmar was surrounded by creativity from a young age.

In an interview with AZERNEWS , she reflects on her childhood experiences, highlighting the formative role of attending exhibitions and cultural events with her parents.

Drawing inspiration from the great masters, particularly the Italian Renaissance and Impressionism, Asmar's artistic vision is rich and diverse.

As she leads the Togrul Narimanbayov Association, Asmar Narimanbayova is dedicated to promoting Azerbaijani art and culture on an international stage, participating in prestigious events such as UNESCO exhibitions.

Q: What inspired you to become an artist?

A: What inspired me to become an artist was my childhood in a family where art was an integral part of everyday life. My father Togrul Narimanbayov was a painter, and my mom Elmira Huseynova was a sculptor.

From the moment I opened my eyes, I always saw paintings around me, and this undoubtedly had a significant impact on my imagination. Like many children, I picked up a pencil and began to draw, deriving great pleasure from it. I spent a lot of time reading books with illustrations and photographs of great masters. Diego Velazquez was one of my most favourite artists. I remember how, as a child, I would walk around the house with a book that showcased his paintings, often doodling something childish on the cover of that album, which I still keep at home.

I started drawing very early and did so consciously while simultaneously studying at the Bulbuloglu Music School, as my father dreamed of me becoming a pianist and an accompanist for his singing. He sang wonderfully and had a stunning tenor. He very much wanted us to perform together at his solo exhibitions.

Q: Who or what events had a major impact on your artistic development?

A: When I recall my childhood, I remember the exhibitions I attended. I was often taken to Moscow, where my father had a solo exhibition at the Museum of the East. I remember how, as a little girl, I would run through the halls, experiencing immense joy from the paintings. My parents always took me with them to various events, poetry evenings, and book presentations. I have many fascinating memories that played an important role in shaping my personality.

It is very important to absorb and witness things from childhood that can later influence your life, career, and way of thinking as a whole.

Currently, I continue working on my book. I want to publish it in a non-standard format and capture my memories within it, making it interesting for readers.

Q: What style or themes in art are you most drawn to and why?

A: When it comes to my passion for styles in art, I am deeply reverent towards the periods in art history, particularly the masters of the Italian Renaissance, such as Andrea Mantegna, Giotto di Bondone, Raphael, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Botticelli, and many others.

Impressionism continues to teach me so much to this day. It captures the magnificent sensation and transmission of the first sounds of colour, the plasticity of line transitions, and expression. Renoir represents the vibration of colour, while Monet embodies the dissolution into a space of colour.

In contrast to them, there is the passionate Van Gogh, who feels the materiality of colour and lines, with everything intricately intertwined on the canvas. And many others as well. Cezanne illustrates the science of constructive space, as well as colour.

Q: You head the Togrul Narimanbayov Association. What goals and objectives does this organisation set for itself? In your opinion, what is the importance of the Association's activities for contemporary artists and culture as a whole?

A: In Paris, the Togrul Narimanbayov Association organises a number of exhibitions, primarily showcasing Azerbaijani art. The Association focusses on strengthening the cultural bridge between countries and promoting Azerbaijani art and the creativity of artists.

My Association also participates in many international exhibitions at UNESCO, where it strives to represent not only Azerbaijani artists but also the works of Turkish, Georgian, Kazakh, and many others.

Q: Not long ago, you were awarded the Arts-Sciences-Lettres medal in Paris. Could you tell us more about this award?

A: A few days have passed since the ceremonial presentation of the medal by the academic society of France, the Arts-Sciences-Lettres medal. This event took place in the magnificent space of the Grand Hotel de Paris.

The Association was established in 1915 and aims to recognise and promote individuals who contribute to the influence of (French) culture in the fields of art, literature, and science through their talent and work.

The Institute has delegates in 22 countries around the world, who help facilitate international cultural exchanges. François Tua refers to the emergence of this culture as part of the "problem of civilisation," reminding us that "identity" and "social cohesion" are the results of enriching cultural heritage.

Q: What projects or exhibitions related to your work are planned for the near future?

A: Exhibitions are planned in connection with the UNESCO project on "Cultural Heritage," a film festival, and exhibitions where our artists' works, applied arts, and small sculptures will be presented. There will be another contemporary art fair at the Carrousel du Louvre, several exhibitions, and children's art contests dedicated to the Olympics in France and the upcoming Winter Olympics in 2026 in Milan - Cortina, Italy.

My Association holds an annual symposium in Venice in collaboration with exhibition curator L. Larkin, in the framework of the Venice Biennale, which takes place every two years. Additionally, there will be exhibitions in Rome and Milan.

Children's creativity has always inspired me with its immediacy in perceiving the world. I am continually amazed by the ever-new works of my students at the school that was opened a few years ago in the cultural centre at the Azerbaijani Embassy in France, under the patronage of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Committee.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr