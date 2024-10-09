EU Launches Humanitarian Air Bridge To Support Lebanon
Date
10/9/2024 10:03:03 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BRUSSELS, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) launched on Wednesday a humanitarian air bridge of three flights from Dubai and Brindisi with the first one reaching Beirut on October 11.
The EU said it is mobilizing all emergency response tools to "support people affected by the ongoing crisis in Lebanon".
In a press release, the EU stated that the flights will transport EU-owned Stocks including hygiene items, blankets and emergency shelter kits.
Furthermore, aid from Spain, Slovakia, Poland, France and Belgium is being delivered to Beirut since last week with further aid from Greece to be transported in the coming days.
Supplies donated by Member States include medicines and medical items that are crucial to assist people in Lebanon lacking access to emergency health care in particular for those forcibly displaced.
The EU said its Emergency Response Coordination Centre remains in close contact with Member States and humanitarian partners to mobilize further offers.
This assistance comes on top of some 104 million euro in EU humanitarian aid allocated for Lebanon this year including the latest emergency allocations. (end)
arn
MENAFN09102024000071011013ID1108762255
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.