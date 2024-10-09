ASEAN Summits Kick Off In Laos, Prioritising Stronger Cooperation Under 'ASEAN Way'

(MENAFN- IANS) Vientiane, Oct 9 (IANS) The 44th and 45th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits and related summits kicked off here on Wednesday, emphasising stronger cooperation under "the ASEAN Way."

Addressing the opening ceremony, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith called on ASEAN countries to continue upholding their common cause of peace, stability and sustainable development, as well as honouring their commitments to multilateralism based on equality and mutual benefit.

Cooperation guided by the "ASEAN Way," Thongloun said, resonates with the "unique characteristics of Southeast Asia with a shared goal of maintaining and promoting peace, stability and sustainable socio-economic development within the region and beyond."

The summits under Laos' ASEAN chairmanship this year are themed "ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience," with a focus on building a more integrated, connected and resilient ASEAN community to respond to various pressing challenges and seize opportunities to bring about benefits to ASEAN people, Xinhua news agency reported.

The three-day event will feature related summits, including the 27th ASEAN-China Summit, the 27th ASEAN Plus Three Summit (ASEAN-China, Japan and the Republic of Korea) and the 19th East Asia Summit.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.