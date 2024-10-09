Radians Donates Over $150,000 In PPE To Support Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radians®, a leading of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), has donated over $150,000 of essential PPE to the nonprofit disaster relief organization Eight Days of Hope, whose volunteers have been deployed around the clock since Hurricane Helene struck.

To help with Hurricane Helene cleanup and rebuild, Radians donated nine pallets of PPE to support Eight Days of Hope in their disaster relief efforts in multiple Southeastern U.S. states.

Helene's path of destruction has devastated the southeastern U.S. and has left thousands of residents and businesses in urgent need of PPE to begin the long and difficult process of rebuilding their homes and lives. Radians' donation of vision protection, hand protection, respirators, hi-vis apparel, and rainwear will provide volunteers, first responders, and affected families with the necessary safety gear for cleanup, recovery, and rebuild.



"This disaster strikes very close to our homes and our hearts," said Philip Young, Radians VP of Business Development, who oversees the company's garment manufacturing facility in Thomasville, NC.

"We are incredibly thankful that our plant was spared from the impact of Helene," Young continued. "However, we are very concerned about the friends, clients, and communities in Asheville and western North Carolina who have been deeply affected. This PPE donation holds special significance for all of us at Radians, particularly our North Carolina team, who has also been collecting and delivering water, diapers, toilet tissue, and other items to western North Carolina."

"Both Radians and Eight Days of Hope are deeply committed to supporting communities in need, particularly in times of crisis," said CEO Mike Tutor. "We are honored to partner with them in their extraordinary efforts to provide hands on assistance and aid to the victims of Hurricane Helene."

About Radians

Radians® is on a mission to protect lives worldwide by manufacturing high-quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). With over 25 years of expertise, Radians offers a comprehensive line of safety products designed to reduce injuries and safeguard individuals across diverse markets, including industrial safety, construction, public safety, and retail. Radians has partnered with highly respected brands including DEWALT®, STANLEY®, CRAFTSMAN® and DSM Dyneema to provide high performance personal protection products. Radians' brands include Bellingham®, Crossfire®, NeeseTM, VolCoreTM, Arctic Radwear®, Nordic Blaze®, and VisionAid®. An ISO 9001:2008 certified leader in the PPE industry, the company is headquartered in Memphis, TN, and has additional facilities in Thomasville, NC, Bellingham, WA, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. For more information, visit .

About Eight Days of Hope

Eight Days of Hope is a nonprofit organization focused on disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts across the United States. With thousands of volunteers, the organization provides both immediate relief and long-term recovery to communities affected by natural disasters. For more information, to provide financial support, or to volunteer, visit .

