Energy Drinks Market To Surpass Valuation Of $177.58 Billion By 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Usage of energy drinks has also increased among sportspersons looking for quick and handy methods of concentration and performance-enhancing during extended periods of training or competitions. Westford, USA, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global Energy Drinks will reach a value of $177.58 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2024 to 2031. Energy drinks provide a quick shot of energy, they have become popular among sportsmen and women as well as enthusiasts. The formula of these beverages includes vitamins, taurine, caffeine, amino acids, and other ingredients that enhance mental and physical abilities. Their usage has also increased among sportspersons looking for quick and handy methods of concentration and performance-enhancing during extended periods of training or competitions. Request Sample of the Report: Browse in-depth TOC on the "Energy Drinks Market" Pages – 197

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 93.84 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 177.58 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Type, Application, Ingredients, Packaging, Distribution Channel and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Innovation in flavors and formats Key Market Opportunities Increasing marketing and branding strategies Key Market Drivers Growing demands of fitness activities

Conventional Energy Drinks to Hold Significant Growth due to Established Brand Loyalty

Global energy drinks market is governed by the conventional energy drink market due to brand loyalty, better marketing tactics and widespread distribution networks. High levels of caffeine and excessive amounts of sugar work well in entertaining consumers in need of energy for fast alertness. Owing to these combined effects, persistent consumption and growth of the energy drink sector is encouraged.

Off-Trade Distribution to Lead the Market due to Convenience and Accessibility for Consumers

The off-trade distribution channel, encompassing retail outlets and online platforms, dominates the global energy drinks market due to its convenience and accessibility for consumers. The rise in fast-paced ways of living and exponential growth of the online shopping market allows for easy purchases. Therefore, this mode of sales adequately satisfies the consumer's appetite which in turn propels the increase in sales of energy drinks across the globe.

North America to Dominate the Market due to Strong Culture of Convenience and Active Lifestyles

The energy drinks market is dominated by North America region, due to the high emphasis on convenience and active lifestyles. There is high level of consumer awareness regarding the health benefits plus there are other established health drink companies, which are causing high demand for the market. All these factors are contributing to further growth of the market, in North America.

Energy Drinks Market Insight

Drivers:

Busy Lifestyles Lead Consumers to Seek Quick Energy SolutionsFunctional Beverages Providing Energy and Health BenefitsContinuous Energy Drinks Product Innovations

Restraints:

Only Appealing to Younger ConsumersEconomic Downturns Leading ConsumersAssociating Energy Drinks with Health Risks

Prominent Players in Energy Drinks Market



Monster Energy Company (USA)

The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)

Stokely-Van Camp, Inc. (USA)

PepsiCo (USA)

The Coca-Cola Company. (USA)

Red Bull (Austria)

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

Carlsberg Breweries A/S (Denmark)

NEALKO ORAVAN, spol s.r.o (Slovakia) Kabisa B.V. (Netherlands)

Key Questions Answered in Global Energy Drinks Market Report



What is the projected market value of the global market by 2031, and what is the anticipated CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031?

Which components commonly found in energy drinks are mentioned as contributing to improved mental and physical performance? Why does North America dominate the global market according to the report?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (Spread of energy drink consumption across diverse regions, rising participation in fitness activities, growth in demand for drinks with added vitamins), restraints (Adverse effects of high caffeine and sugar content sugar content, stricter regulations on advertising & product formulations, increasing competition leading to a crowded marketplace), opportunities (Growing demand for energy drinks, opportunities to introduce new flavors, growth in online shopping creating new sales channels), and challenges (Navigating complex regulations across different countries, challenges in sourcing ingredients) influencing the growth of energy drinks market.



Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the energy drinks market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

