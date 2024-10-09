Problems Begin When You Think It Isn’T Your Job: Gujarat CM Tells Govt Workers

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 9 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday highlighted the significance of proactive initiatives among employees and stated that problems begin when you think“this is not my job.”

He said this while inaugurating the new Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA) centre in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

The newly-constructed facility is designed to aid candidates in preparing for competitive exams.

In addition to inaugurating the Gandhinagar centre, CM Patel also inaugurated SPIPA's new office and hostel in Ahmedabad.

During the event, the Chief Minister addressed government employees and officers, emphasising the importance of their roles in the smooth functioning of the state.

He noted that while no department can be overlooked, some employees feel dissatisfied with their assignments.

"Some employees think, 'Why have I been placed in this department?' while others look at them as if they are being punished," he remarked.

CM Patel urged them not to categorise departments as "good" or "bad," but to approach their duties with a positive mindset.

“Problems begin when one says, 'This is not my job,'” he stated.

Recalling a recent incident, he shared the example of a teacher's transfer that reduced an entire village to tears, pointing out the lasting impact of dedicated service.

Further, CM Patel stressed on the need for employees to transition from mere government workers to " Karmayogi," or workers committed to their responsibilities.

He reminded the employees that their collaboration with public representatives was essential for the state's operations, adding,“Without you, we cannot function. After all, it is you who has to sign the documents.”

SPIPA is an autonomous training institution in Gujarat that aims to enhance the capabilities of public servants. It provides a range of training programs and professional development courses for government employees and civil service aspirants.

It also offers training and orientation for new recruits and in-service government officers to improve their administrative and management skills.

It provides coaching for competitive exams like the UPSC Civil Services Exam, GPSC (Gujarat Public Service Commission), and other exams.