(MENAFN) In the wake of recent events, a significant shift in Israeli has emerged, spearheaded by Finance Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. These two figures view the situation as a historic opportunity for the Jewish people, particularly since the events of October 7. Their agenda appears clear: to occupy Gaza and establish a Jewish presence there, even at the cost of sacrificing kidnapped individuals.



A critical element of their strategy involves transferring responsibility for humanitarian aid in Gaza to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). This proposal has raised serious concerns among military and security leaders. During a recent discussion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his interest in pursuing this course of action, despite opposition from key figures in the security establishment. Defense Minister Yoav Galant, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy, and Shin Bet chief Ronen Barr have all voiced their reservations. They argue that assigning humanitarian responsibilities to the IDF would endanger soldiers, impose significant financial burdens, and necessitate the allocation of substantial military resources to manage humanitarian efforts.



Galant’s stance is particularly noteworthy, as he has consistently opposed the idea of imposing military rule in Gaza. Yet, Smotrich seems unfazed by the military's apprehensions. His ambitions diverge from the government's official objectives, as he openly declares his intent for the Israeli army to gain complete control over the Gaza Strip. He believes that under the current political circumstances, this would enable the resumption of settlement activities in the region, fostering a long-term and stable Jewish presence.



The implications of these developments are profound, raising questions about the future of Gaza, Israeli military policy, and the humanitarian crisis affecting its residents. The drive for military rule, led by Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, reveals a complex intersection of political ambition and military strategy that could redefine the landscape of Israeli governance in the region.

MENAFN09102024000045015687ID1108761743