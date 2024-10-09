Launch Marketing Announces Its Acquisition By Chris Leger

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

B2B Agency Poised for Continued Growth with New Chief Executive Officer, Chris Leger

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Launch Marketing, a provider of turn-key marketing services for business-to-business (B2B) companies, today announced its by Chris Leger who will join the company as the new CEO. terms of the transaction were not disclosed.After 23 years in business, this strategic move is focused on boosting Launch Marketing's B2B agency presence in the and expanding existing marketing strategy, planning and execution services for clients. Taking the role of CEO, Chris Leger joins the Launch team with a vast agency background and more than 20 years of expertise in B2B marketing and strategy. Before joining Launch Marketing, Chris worked with a diverse array of companies, from small startups to some of the world's largest advertisers. During this time, he developed strategic marketing initiatives that were focused on driving results.“Launch Marketing represents a highly regarded brand that holds a solid reputation in a promising and growing B2B tech sector,” Leger noted.“As CEO, my focus is to continue to build on this strong foundation, expand our service offerings over time and boost company growth. I am ready to hit the ground running and take this company to new heights.”“The wealth of experience in B2B strategy and marketing Chris brings to the table, combined with his background in agency leadership roles over the past ten years, creates so many synergies with the team and our clients,” said Christa Tuttle, Strategic Advisor to Launch Marketing.“These qualities create a huge potential for growth beyond where Launch is today, and I am excited to see where it goes from here.”Learn more about Launch's B2B agency and their B2B marketing services in Austin here.About Launch MarketingLaunch Marketing is B2B Austin marketing firm that provides turn-key services focused on generating leads and driving revenue, including messaging, positioning, plan development, company and product launches, demand generation, content creation and more. The team brings a breadth of senior-level expertise with a full-service approach to help clients maximize the impact of marketing for their business. Since 2001, they have helped 200+ clients successfully launch their company, dive into new markets, introduce new products and generate more qualified leads. Recognized as a Best Places to Work company by Austin Business Journal for three years, more information can be found at launch-marketing.

