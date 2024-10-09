Natural Grocers® Hosts Hiring Event And Community Meet & Greet For New Store In Brownsville, TX

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Community members are invited to learn more about hiring opportunities and the company, October 22-24, 2024, at the Courtyard Brownsville hotel

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the

U.S., is pleased to announce the planned opening of a new store in

Brownsville, TX in 2025. The store will be at 515 Morrison Road, Brownsville, TX. Natural Grocers warmly invites residents of Brownsville and the surrounding communities to attend a special Meet & Greet event, on October 22 and a two-day Hiring Event, on October 23 – 24, 2024. The events will give attendees the opportunity to learn more about the Company's history, founding principles and future employment opportunities. Natural Grocers currently has 23 stores throughout the state of Texas and employs approximately 500 good4uSM Crew members.

EVENT INFORMATION

Natural Grocers will host all events in the conference room of the Courtyard Brownsville hotel – conveniently located in the heart of the Rio Grande Valley, with free parking for event attendees. The hotel is also close to the new store's location, approximately only one mile (less than a five-minute drive) away.

Natural Grocers Community Meet & Greet



Date/Time: Tuesday, October 22, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: Conference Room – Courtyard

Brownsville

Address: 3955 North Expressway 77/83,

Brownsville, Texas, 78520 Click here to register .

New Store Hiring Event



Dates: Wednesday & Thursday, October 23 – 24

Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Conference Room – Courtyard

Brownsville Address: 3955 North Expressway 77/83,

Brownsville, Texas, 78520

Erin DeLacy, Manager of Talent Acquisition and Analytics at Natural Grocers stated, "Our recruiters are excited to share their passion for Natural Grocers and the unique perks and benefits we have to offer during our upcoming Community Meet and Greet and two-day hiring event. Opening a new store in Brownsville is a wonderful opportunity for us to support the communities of Cameron County and the western Gulf Coast in South Texas. We are looking forward to serving folks in this area with our world-class customer service and providing premium-quality natural and organic products at our Always AffordableSM Pricing."

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

1 – Assistant Store Manager: Salaried Position

1 – Nutritional Health Coach: $21.00/Hr.

1 – Vitamin Manager: $18.00/Hr.

1 – Vitamin/Body Care Assistant: $16.00/Hr.

1 – Grocery Dairy/Frozen Bulk Manager: $18.00/Hr.

1 – Grocery Dairy/Frozen Bulk Assistant: $16.00/Hr.

1 – Grocery/Bulk Manager: $18.00/Hr.

1 – Produce Manager: $18.00/Hr.

1 – Produce Assistant: $16.00/Hr.

1 – Receiving Manager: $18.00/Hr.

1 – Body Care Manager: $18.00/Hr.

1 – Head Cashier: $16.00/Hr.

7 – Cashiers (Good4u Customer Care): $15.00/Hr.

COMPANY CULTURE & BENEFITS

Just like its dedication to its customers and community, Natural Grocers has a history of caring for employees since it was established in 1955. Natural Grocers now employs more than 4,000 Crew members at its 169 stores, in 21 states. As part of the company's

Five Founding Principles,

the company supports all employees by offering:



Competitive pay, including the exclusive Natural Grocers Vitamin Bucks program, which provides its Crew an extra $1-per-hour worked of in-store credit.

Birthday bonus pay: equal to one day's pay, which originated from founder Margaret Isely's

tradition of celebrating the birthdays of all employees by preparing lunch for them. Once the company became larger, her children, the current executives of the company, implemented the policy of providing each employee with a full day's pay on their birthday to say, "thank you for choosing to work with us."

Company-wide store discounts and credits of up to 30 percent on all Natural Grocers' products, provide employees with substantial savings on high-quality groceries and supplements to help them retain more of the dollars they earn.

Natural Grocers also offers comprehensive benefits packages to its full-time employees, including medical, dental and vision insurance; flexible spending and health savings accounts; short- and long-term disability and life insurance; a 401K savings plan; generous paid time off; and extensive free nutrition education programs. Natural Grocers offers 100-percent organic produce, humanely raised meat, hormones or other growth promoters, 100-percent free-range eggs, 100-percent pasture-based dairy, and

GMO-free prepackaged bulk products.

Applicants can

apply for consideration here

or

by texting 'GROW' to 97211.

[I] For hiring inquiries, please contact

[email protected] . For media inquiries, please contact

[email protected] .

