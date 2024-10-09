Boosty Labs Celebrates 7 Years Of Development Leadership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In its seventh year as an industry-leading development company and venture studio, Boosty Labs launches a new brand identity, a suite of new service offerings, and a fresh website.









NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boosty Labs, a global development leader in Web3, Blockchain, Fintech, AI/ML, and Cloud technologies, celebrates 7 years in business by announcing the launch of their refreshed brand identity and a newly rebranded website. This transformation is accompanied by the introduction of new services that are set to revolutionize how businesses leverage blockchain technology, including consulting services for businesses and enterprise clients. According to Viktor Ihnatiuk, founder and managing partner of Boosty Labs and Ventures:



“I founded Boosty with an idea of building great products for companies around fintech, blockchain, and cloud space, as well as running our own portfolio of products around these domains. Boosty Labs is committed to ensuring businesses and enterprises can effectively integrate blockchain, AI/ML, and cloud computing technologies into the fabric of their businesses.”

As part of the rebranding, Boosty Labs is embracing a new mission to help brands accelerate their growth in today's decentralized era. This mission highlights the company's commitment to helping companies of all sizes thrive by integrating custom blockchain solutions and using expert guidance with end-to-end support.

At the core of Boosty Labs ' rebranding is the introduction of a brand-new service: blockchain consultations for businesses and enterprises. With blockchain rapidly transforming industries, the team of experts is ready to help organizations harness the full potential of decentralized technologies. Whether it's optimizing operations, enhancing transparency, or bolstering security, Boosty Labs is ready to provide businesses with the strategic guidance and support needed to thrive in the decentralized future. According to Ihnatiuk:

“This website launch represents the culmination of months of hard work and dedication from the Boosty Labs team. We believe that blockchain has the power to transform industries. That's why we're introducing our new blockchain consultation service - to demystify this technology for businesses and enterprises that are just beginning to explore it.”

About Boosty Labs

Boosty Labs is a global outsourcing, outstaffing, and consulting company specializing in Web3, Blockchain, Fintech, AI/ML, and Cloud technologies. Boosty Labs is best known for providing Blockchain services for enterprise clients and has successfully partnered with industry giants such as Ledger, ConsenSys, MoonPay, Stellar, WalletConnect, 1Inch, Animoca, Storj, NEAR, and more. The company is dedicated to driving innovation and advancing the Web3 ecosystem by developing state-of-the-art projects and technologies for clients and subsidiary ventures alike.

