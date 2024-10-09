Zelensky Arrives In Croatia For Ukraine South East Europe Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky landed in Dubrovnik, where the Ukraine – South East Europe summit is held on Wednesday, October 9.

The head of the state announced this via X , Ukrinform reports.

"I have arrived in Croatia to meet with Prime Andrej Plenkovic and representatives of other countries in the region, and to participate in the third Ukraine--South East Europe Summit," Zelensky wrote.

The president announced he would start the visit with talks with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic of Croatia. "We will discuss further defense cooperation, rehabilitation of our warriors wounded on the frontline, as well as Ukraine's recovery," the Ukrainian head of state noted.

According to the president, the summit in the "Ukraine+12” format will discuss the implementation of the Peace Formula.

"We will discuss international efforts to bring peace closer and implement the Peace Formula, our joint response with partners to security challenges, as well as cooperation on the path to the European Union and NATO," Zelensky wrote.