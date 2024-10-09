Brazil Develops Homemade Hypersonic Rocket

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil is on the verge of a significant breakthrough in its aerospace with the development of the RATO-14X, a rocket designed to a hypersonic vehicle into the atmosphere.



This ambitious project, led by Mac Jee and the Brazilian Air Force, is set to revolutionize Brazil's defense capabilities and technological independence.



The RATO-14X project represents a crucial step toward Brazil's goal of becoming a major military power by 2030. It aims to achieve full autonomy in the defense sector.



The project includes the of a 14-meter tall, 15-ton rocket capable of launching a vehicle to an altitude of 30 kilometers. The rocket will reach speeds exceeding Mach 8.



This project is not just about technology; it's about Brazil's future. With the RATO-14X, Brazil aims to launch its own satellites, enhancing its commercial and innovation capabilities.







This is a significant step towards achieving technological sovereignty and independence. Finep funds the project with a record-breaking subsidy of R$ 117 ($21) million.

The RATO-14X Project

The project involves over 500 professionals and is scheduled for launch at the end of 2027. The launch will take place at the Alcântara Space Center in Maranhão.



Mac Jee has also focused on repatriating specialists who have worked abroad, highlighting the value of intellectual capital. The company emphasizes addressing technological challenges to attract and retain top talent.



This project is a cornerstone for Brazil's future in aerospace technology. The success of the RATO-14X project could boost Brazil's defense exports and position it as a leading player in the global aerospace industry.



It aligns with Brazil's strategic defense plan, which emphasizes the importance of technological autonomy and the development of a robust defense industry.



The RATO-14X project is a pivotal initiative that advances Brazil's technological capabilities. It also enhances the country's global standing, defense exports, and autonomy.



By investing in indigenous technologies and strategic partnerships, Brazil is positioning itself as a leading nation in aerospace innovation.



The project's success will have far-reaching implications for Brazi 's future in aerospace technology, enabling the country to launch its own satellites and enhance its commercial and innovation capabilities.



In short, this project marks a significant step toward Brazil's goal of becoming a major military power by 2030.

