ICESCO Islamic World Heritage Committee Session Kicks Off In Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The 12th session of the ICESCO Islamic World Heritage Committee
has commenced its work in Shusha, the cultural capital of the
Islamic World 2024, Azernews reports.
The guests arriving in Shusha first took an excursion to
cultural heritage sites.
Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in Shusha
district, Aydin Karimov, greeted the guests and wished success to
the committee's work in his speech.
Then, a message from ICESCO's Director-General Salim bin
Mohammed Al-Malik was read to the conference participants.
In her remarks, Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova provided
detailed information about Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and the
state policy implemented for its preservation.
Noting that the Garabagh heritage holds a special place in our
country's rich historical and cultural heritage, she shared
statistical data on the historical sites destroyed during the
occupation and spoke about the ongoing restoration and
reconstruction work to revitalise the cultural environment and
heritage.
The Deputy Culture Minister also stressed the importance of
preserving natural heritage and discussed the international events
and new initiatives planned by the Culture Ministry in the
framework of COP29.
The Chairperson of the Committee, Saudi Arabia's representative
Alayidarus Muhammed, thanked the host country, Azerbaijan, for the
high-level organisation and provided information about the
session's agenda.
At the end of the opening session, a special presentation
dedicated to the Shusha State Reserve was shown. Afterward, the
committee members took a group photo.
Following the break, the first session was held, during which
director of the Islamic World Heritage Centre, Vebber Ndoro,
presented the Centre's concept and priorities for the next two
years.
Proposals from Azerbaijan, Burkina Faso, Qatar, Palestine, and
other countries were discussed regarding the presentation.
Rizvan Bayramov, who represents Azerbaijan in the Experts'
Council, suggested improving the relevant enumeration mechanisms
regarding the non-Islamic heritage present in Islamic countries and
the Islamic heritage present in non-Islamic countries.
In the second session, reports on projects implemented in 2024
were reviewed, and the proposals of the committee members were
discussed.
The 12th session of the ICESCO Islamic World Heritage Committee
will continue its work today.
With its rich cultural legacy, Azerbaijan joined the Islamic
World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO)
in 1991.
Since then, Azerbaijan has actively promoted the preservation of
its Islamic cultural heritage.
The country successfully collaborates closely with various
organisations, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation,
the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of
Parliamentary Union, and the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN09102024000195011045ID1108761254
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.