Future Electronics Hosts Its Annual Advanced Engineering University 2024 Awards Gala

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada ( forpressrelease) October 9, 2024 – Future Electronics, a global leader in distribution, recently celebrated the successful conclusion of its annual Advanced Engineering University (AEU) 2024 event with a prestigious Closing Gala. Held at the company's headquarters in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, the event honored the outstanding achievements of employees and celebrated their contributions to the company's ongoing success.



AEU 2024, a five-day premier technical training and event, provided Future Electronics' sales and engineering teams with the latest insights into industry trends, innovations, and solutions. Over 50 classes were conducted by expert supplier partners, covering a range of cutting-edge technologies. More than 45 leading suppliers attended, offering unparalleled education and access to the latest advancements in the electronics field.



The event culminated in the Closing Gala, where top performers were recognized with awards for their contributions and excellence. Todd Baker, Corporate VP of the Advanced Engineering Group, presented the following awards:



1. Account Executive of the Year

2. Account Executive of the Year Runner Up

3. Specialist Account Executive of the Year

4. Regional Solutions Manager of the Year

5. Rookie of the Year

6. Attitude is Everything Award

7. Demand Creation Support Award

8. Full Solution Engineering Sell Award

9. Analog & Power Performance Award

10. MCU Performance Award

11. Martin Bernier Technical Achievement Award



The awards ceremony highlighted the hard work and dedication of Future Electronics' technical sales teams, who play a pivotal role in maintaining the company's leadership position in the industry.



Future Electronics remains committed to fostering a culture of excellence and continuous improvement within its teams. The AEU 2024 Closing Gala was a testament to the company's ongoing investment in its people and its dedication to providing the highest level of technical expertise to its customers and partners.



About Future Electronics:



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics



514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

...



###

Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :-...

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

Other articles by Future Electronics