Dubai Kartdrome Welcomes Aspiring Motorsport Drivers For F1-Collaborated Global Karting Series

102 karters from 32 countries including 22 UAE-based drivers were part of the competitive grid and spoke glowingly of their experience at“Dubai Kartdrome”. “Dubai Kartdrome” hosted the first round of the Champions of the Future Academy Program outside of Europe.

Dubai, 9th October 2024: “Dubai Kartdrome”, a subsidiary of Union Properties, welcomed more than 100 promising motorsport drivers in the latest round of the Champions of the Future Academy (COTFA) – a new global series that aims to provide opportunities, increase female participation and inclusion in karting competitions.

This season's series, in collaboration with F1 Academy, saw“Dubai Kartdrome”, host the fourth round and the first outside Europe, attracting a total of 102 karters from 32 countries.

Among those to test themselves against the international talent were some of Dubai Autodrome Karting Academy (DAKA) and junior series graduates including Britain's Conor Clancy and Lebanon's Mohammed Mneimneh, who represented the UAE with both triumphing in their Junior and Senior races, respectively.

Clancy, a former Dubai O Plate champion, was thrilled to come out on top. The 13-year-old said:“The competition was really good and I am pleased to have driven strongly to win the race here. It was a fantastic experience that will help me. This weekend, I learned how to get better race starts and accelerate at the right times and this experience is something I am grateful for in my development.”

Other DAKA graduates included Atiqa Mir. Earlier, she became the first female to win at the Rotax Max Challenge International Trophy at the Le Mans Kart International Circuit.

The nine-year-old enjoyed the opportunity of competing against other drivers at COTFA. She said:“It was a really good race and happy to have finished fifth and fourth. It's a challenging series but I have learned a lot that will help in my development such as being more confident.

“Having started my karting career at“Dubai Kartdrome”, I know the track very well and learned a lot from my instructors. Racing in a competitive environment especially in a mixed grid was tough but one that I thoroughly enjoyed and proud to have given my best.”

Another young Dubai-based talent was Maxim Bobreshov. The 12-year-old has been karting for six years and was among the winners in the latest round of the series.

He said:“It was a fantastic opportunity to race against other promising drivers and even better to get a win. The“Dubai Kartdrome” has been a great place for me to learn, and to put this into practice in a competition such as this series is very pleasing as I feel more confident behind the wheel and better equipped mentally, which is crucial when it comes to these global events.”

Following previous races in Spain and Italy, the championship will conclude in the UAE with Al Ain and Al Forsan staging the fifth and sixth rounds. The event is not only opening doors for aspiring drivers but also expands karting to new markets, making the sport more accessible to enthusiasts worldwide with F1 Academy also supporting three female drivers in each of the three mixed-gender categories.

The staging of COTFA strengthens“Dubai Kartdrome” as a leading karting facility in the Middle East and aligns with its on-going efforts of nurturing local talent and producing future motorsport stars.

One of its programmes is DAKA - a 10-week after-school programme that combines STEM-learning, driving, mechanical and practical sessions, helping students to gain the necessary skills that are required to become a racing driver.

James Geidel, the president of the organising body RGMMC, said:“Expanding outside of Europe was a major target for RGMMC. With everything the UAE can provide as a destination, it was the logical choice. After over a year of visits, we decided to launch our 2024 UAE program at the Dubai Kartdrome. With its amazing location next to the heart of Dubai and a professionally operated circuit, the choice was made. With its new FIA circuit homologation, the venue has proven to have been the correct choice and we look forward to returning for many years to come.”

Faisal Al Sahlawi, the General Manager of“Dubai Autodrome”, said:“We are delighted to have staged the fourth round of this season's Champions of the Future Academy series and adds to our impressive list of hosting top international and regional karting competitions.

“This event fully aligns with our commitment to producing the stars of tomorrow and it was fantastic to see so many young drivers showcase their skills in what was a competitive environment. It was also great to see so many of our own drivers who have practiced here at“Dubai Kartdrome” be part of the line-up and these opportunities will go a long way in accelerating their development in the future with the aim they can reach the pinnacle of motorsport one day.”