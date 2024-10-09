Jartoo Pre-Launches Revolutionary Heated Blanket On Kickstarter, Featuring Apalos Flexht Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bringing Next-Level Comfort, Safety, and Efficiency to Homes Everywhere

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jartoo, an emerging innovator in home comfort technology, announces the pre-launch of its cutting-edge heated blanket on Kickstarter. Powered by the breakthrough Apalos FlexHT , combined with aerospace-grade Carbon Nanotubes at its core, Jartoo's heated blanket is efficient, durable, and incredibly safe, offering a game-changing indoor heating experience for American households.



Revolutionizing Indoor Heating: Safety, Comfort, and Well-Being

Thanks to Apalos FlexHT technology , the blanket uses Carbon Nanotubes, known for their resilience and safety, to create a powerful yet gentle heat source. The 24V heating system ensures the blanket is safe for everyone, including children and pets. Additionally, infrared (IR) heating provides soothing warmth in as little as one minute, distributing heat evenly without any cold spots, making it the ultimate comfort solution for any environment.

Energy-Efficient and Built to Last

With rising energy costs and environmental concerns, Jartoo is committed to sustainability. The blanket's energy-efficient design can save up to 60% more energy compared to conventional heating methods, making it an eco-friendly and cost-effective choice. Plus, its durable, machine-washable construction ensures it maintains top performance even after repeated use, providing long-lasting comfort year after year.

Perfect for Every Occasion

Designed for versatility, the Jartoo heated blanket is perfect for a wide range of settings and activities. From living rooms and bedrooms to camping trips and van life, this versatile blanket is designed for comfort anywhere, anytime. It's the perfect companion for families, outdoor enthusiasts, and even pets - because everyone deserves to stay warm.

Exclusive Pre-Order Savings on Kickstarter

As part of the Kickstarter pre-launch, Jartoo is offering an exclusive early-bird price for early supporters. While the retail price is set at $299 , Kickstarter supporters can secure their blanket for as low as $109.99 , a savings of over 60% (limited to the first 300 supporters). This limited-time offer gives early supporters the chance to experience top-tier comfort at a fraction of the price.

A Product Already Trusted by Early Testers

The Jartoo heated blanket has already generated buzz among early testers, who have praised its innovative design and unbeatable comfort. Now, with the Kickstarter campaign, Jartoo is ready to share this revolutionary product with a global audience.

Join the Movement

Jartoo invites everyone to join the movement by supporting its Kickstarter campaign. Backing this project not only gets you the chance to experience the most advanced heated blanket , but also helps support Jartoo's mission of creating innovative, sustainable solutions for modern living.

About Jartoo

Jartoo, Innovation for cozy life. Jartoo is dedicated to developing advanced solutions that enhance everyday living. With a focus on innovation, safety, and sustainability, Jartoo aims to deliver products that improve the quality of life for people worldwide. The company's commitment to excellence is reflected in every aspect of its product design and customer service.

For more information, visit Jartoo's official website or follow our Kickstarter campaign .

Media Contact:

Jack Franky

Email: ...

Phone: +1 (213) 394-5088

Address: 30 Donovan, Irvine, California, 92620, United States

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



