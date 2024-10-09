Canadian PM calls for peaceful resolution in Palestine in 1st anniversary of Gaza genocide

(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau marked the first anniversary of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, calling for an end to the "suffering" of civilians caught in the violence. In a statement, Trudeau expressed his deep concern over the heartbreaking and unacceptable scale of civilian casualties since October 7, urging all parties involved to comply with international law. He emphasized the urgent need to cease hostilities and return to a path toward lasting peace and security for Israelis, Palestinians, Lebanese, and others in the region.



Trudeau reaffirmed Canada's commitment to pursuing a two-state solution, wherein Israelis and Palestinians can live peacefully within internationally recognized borders. He also extended his solidarity to those affected by the Hamas attacks, stating that his thoughts are with all Israelis and Jewish people whose lives have been profoundly impacted by this tragedy. Additionally, Trudeau pledged ongoing support for the Jewish community and Israel, asserting Canada’s unwavering defense of Israel’s right to exist in peace and security.



The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has escalated dramatically, with nearly 42,000 casualties, predominantly women and children, and over 97,100 injuries reported by local health authorities. The relentless Israeli military actions have resulted in the displacement of nearly the entire population of Gaza, compounded by a severe blockade that has led to critical shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies.



Efforts by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar to mediate a ceasefire and facilitate a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas have faltered, largely due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to halt military operations. Moreover, Israel is currently facing a case of genocide at the International Court of Justice regarding its actions in Gaza.

MENAFN09102024000045015839ID1108760976