Chinza No Manma Ao By Yuki Ijichi Wins Bronze In A' Architecture Awards

Chinza No Manma Ao

Yuki Ijichi's Innovative Architectural Design Recognized for Excellence by International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected awards in the field of architecture design, has announced Chinza No Manma Ao by Yuki Ijichi as the Bronze Winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This recognition highlights the exceptional creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness of Yuki Ijichi's architectural design, which showcases a remarkable blend of form and function.Chinza No Manma Ao's award-winning design demonstrates its relevance to current trends and needs within the Architecture industry. By incorporating the concept of Shintoism, a Japanese cultural connotation, into the architectural design, Yuki Ijichi has created a space that not only aligns with industry standards but also advances them through its innovative approach. This design offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation in a culturally sensitive manner.What sets Chinza No Manma Ao apart is its unique embodiment of Japanese concepts, from the hardware of architecture to the software of logo design. The building's design incorporates the alternating shape of the Shi-de, used in Shinto to indicate purity and sanctity, combined with the form of the Taisha-zukuri, one of Japan's oldest shrine architectural styles. The restaurant's logo, based on the concept of the Shime-nawa, a sacred rope representing the sacred area along with the Shi-de, further enhances the design's cohesive expression of Japanese culture and Shintoism.The recognition of Chinza No Manma Ao by the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Yuki Ijichi and the Zero Hours Design Studio team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This award-winning design showcases their ability to capture the unique characteristics of their clients and match them with their social context and needs, creating designs that solve problems and take into account cultural context for more sustainable value.Interested parties may learn more at:About Yuki IjichiYuki Ijichi, based in Japan, works on a variety of design projects under the trade name Zero Hours Design Studio. From space design and product design to branding, graphic design, and web design, he designs across mediums to meet the challenges of his clients. At Zero Hours Design Studio, he captures the unique characteristics of his clients and matches them with their social context and needs to propose designs that solve their problems, taking into account cultural context to create more sustainable value.About Chinza No Manma AoChinza No Manma Ao is a newly opened one-soup, three-course Japanese restaurant on a site owned by the Seiunkai social medical corporation in Aira City, Kagoshima Prefecture. The owner, who originally ran "Chinza no Mamma" in Kaminozonocho, Kagoshima City, changed the management of the restaurant and relocated to "Chinza No Manma Ao" in order to "confront the origin of food, which is not just a meal to fill one's stomach at the moment, but to feel life itself" and "to regulate the rhythm of daily life and increase the happiness of the person and his/her surroundings."About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and practicality in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, technological integration, social relevance, cultural sensitivity, economic viability, design originality, user comfort, energy efficiency, adaptability to change, use of natural light, spatial harmony, safety measures, accessibility considerations, and resilience to weather. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to outstanding designs that showcase creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness in the field of architecture.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a highly esteemed international design competition that recognizes superior products and projects advancing and benefiting society. The A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a highly esteemed international design competition that recognizes superior products and projects advancing and benefiting society. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an influential jury panel of design professionals, architecture industry experts, journalists, and academics.

