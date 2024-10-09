Citizen Leaves Kuwait Airport After Refusing To Complete Biometric Procedures
Date
10/9/2024 3:04:54 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior said on Wednesday that a Kuwaiti citizen voluntarily left Kuwait International Airport after refusing to complete the biometric fingerprint procedures required for entry into the county.
In a press release, the ministry's General Directorate of Security Relations and media stated that the citizen left based on personal preference, choosing not to comply with the mandatory government procedures.
The deadline for Kuwaiti citizens to finish the biometric procedures ended on September 30, while the deadline for the expatriates is set for December 30. There are legal measures set for those refusing to comply (end)
ajr
MENAFN09102024000071011013ID1108760770
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.