Citizen Leaves Kuwait Airport After Refusing To Complete Biometric Procedures

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- The of Interior said on Wednesday that a Kuwaiti voluntarily left Kuwait International Airport after refusing to complete the biometric fingerprint procedures required for entry into the county.

In a press release, the ministry's General Directorate of Security Relations and stated that the citizen left based on personal preference, choosing not to comply with the mandatory procedures.

The deadline for Kuwaiti citizens to finish the biometric procedures ended on September 30, while the deadline for the expatriates is set for December 30. There are legal measures set for those refusing to comply (end)

