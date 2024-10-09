UN East Bay To Host 58Th Annual Flag Raising Ceremony With The Theme: Peace And Non-Violent Conflict Resolution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Veronica Ufoegbune, UN East Bay Board of DirectorsOAKLAND , CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oakland, CA – The United Nations East Bay Chapter is pleased to announce its 58th Annual Flag Raising Ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM PDT at the iconic Jack London Square in Oakland, CA (472 Water St, Oakland, CA 94607). This year's theme, "Peace and Non-Violent Resolution of Conflict," underscores the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in fostering global harmony.The event invites participation from all nations, celebrating the diversity and unity of the international community. Each country is encouraged to join in this symbolic ceremony, raising their flags in solidarity with the principles of peace and conflict resolution that are at the heart of the United Nations' mission.The Flag Raising Ceremony has been a longstanding tradition in the East Bay, serving as a vibrant reminder of the global commitment to peace and cooperation. Attendees will include representatives from various nations, local and state officials, community leaders, and citizens who share a common vision for a peaceful world."We are honored to host this meaningful event, which brings together people from all walks of life to celebrate peace and the power of non-violent conflict resolution," said Dr. Veronica Ufoegbune, UN East Bay Board of Directors Member and the annual coordinator of the Flag Raising event in the East bay. . "In these challenging times, it is more important than ever to reaffirm our dedication to these ideals."The ceremony will feature inspiring speeches from elected officials, the port of Oakland, the consular corps, Oakland Military Institute, Lions Club, Faith leaders and Community Leaders, cultural performances, and a moment of reflection, as flags from around the world are raised to represent the unity and shared values of the global community.All are welcome to attend this free event and participate in the celebration of peace. The United Nations East Bay Chapter encourages early arrival as the event will begin promptly at 10:00 AM. To participate in the event, do complete the link below:Event Details:Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PMLocation: Jack London Square, Oakland, CATheme: Peace and Non-Violent Resolution of ConflictFor more information, please contact 510 508 9095Visit:

