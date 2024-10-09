SentinelOne to Spotlight AI Security at GITEX Global 2024

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 7 2024 – SentinelOne, a global leader in AI-powered security, announces its participation in the 44th edition of GITEX Global, (October 14 – 18) at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The company will showcase its entire portfolio of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, and spotlight its market-leading Singularity Platform and innovations in Purple AI, the industry’s most advanced AI security analyst, and only solution built on a single platform, console and data lake.

SentinelOne’s theme at GITEX this year is ‘Empowering Autonomous Cybersecurity: Protecting the Future Today.’ The company will offer live solution demonstrations in its booth, and attendees can also participate in SentinelOne’s ‘Mortal vs. Machine’ competition, where they can go head-to-head with a SentinelOne cybersecurity expert, and supported by Purple AI, see how quickly they can find, remediate and report on a threat.

"AI is reshaping the way businesses approach security in an increasingly digital world, and SentinelOne is at the forefront of proactive AI-powered defenses that anticipate and neutralize threats before they cause harm,” said Meriam ElOuazzani, Senior Regional Director – Middle East, Turkey, and Africa at SentinelOne. “GITEX provides SentinelOne with the opportunity to demonstrate our AI-driven innovations to a global audience. We are excited to engage with other industry leaders, partners, and customers to share insights on how SentinelOne is empowering organizations to combat cyber threats with minimal human intervention. We support organizations in securing their critical data and operations, enhancing business continuity and resilience through our cybersecurity solutions.”

Senior executives from SentinelOne will be available at Cyber Valley Hall 24, Stand B-50 during GITEX 2024. Through live-action workshops, expert discussions, and presentations, SentinelOne experts will lead conversations on the future of cybersecurity.





