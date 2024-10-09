U.S. Military Submit To Congress List Of Weapons That Could Help Ukraine CNN

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander of U.S. in Europe, General Chris Cavoli, submitted to a list of weapons that could help Ukraine in its fight against Russia but, for various reasons, have not yet been provided.

According to Ukrinform, CNN reports on this.

In an annex attached to a classified report on administration's Ukraine strategy, presented to Congress in early September, Cavoli outlined U.S. capabilities that could help the Ukrainian forces fight more effectively.

According to CNN sources, the list includes AGM-158 JASSM air-to-surface precision-guided missiles and the Link 16 communication system - a data exchange network used by the U.S. and NATO for communication between battle systems, particularly for air and missile defense command and control.

It is noted that Ukraine has repeatedly requested these items, but Biden administration has not provided them for a variety of reasons.

According to a source, U.S. officials have expressed concerns that Link 16 could fall into Russian hands, while JASSM missiles, which are launched from F-16 fighter jets, might not be useful to the Ukrainians unless they achieve some level of air superiority.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, last Friday, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi held a phone conversation with Chris Cavoli, emphasizing the importance of timely weapons and military equipment delivery from partners.