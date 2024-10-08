Juniper Networks Announces Secure AI-Native Edge Solution

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Industry First

Integrated operations uniquely deliver superior visibility, control and efficacy across and security domains for seamless operations and exceptional secure user experiences



SUNNYVALE, Calif., October 8, 2024 - Juniper Networks® (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-Native Networking, today announced its new Juniper Secure AI-Native Edge solution, with a new Security Assurance product, that uniquely combines Juniper Mist’s award-winning AI-Native and cloud-native network operations with the industry-leading efficacy security solution. By integrating best-in-class network and security operations together under a single cloud and Mist AI™ engine, customers and partners have a holistic, integrated solution that accelerates the detection, diagnosis and resolution of potential network threats in various environments.

Network and content security is crucial for organizations in the digital era, but traditional solutions often fall short, becoming complex, costly and ineffective against evolving complex threats. Reliance on separate products creates silos that hinder security posture, network performance and productivity. Juniper created the Secure AI-Native Edge solution to address these challenges by simplifying and integrating security and network operations across all domains, ultimately reducing Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). The Juniper Secure AI-Native Edge provides secure, reliable access to network resources and applications. In addition, it uniquely brings SD-WAN (i.e. WAN assurance), security (i.e. security assurance) and NAC (i.e. access assurance), under a common cloud and Mist AI engine. This paves the way for customers and partners interested in deploying and managing simple, seamless and secure Universal ZTNA (uZTNA) deployments in the future.

New Security Assurance service: industry-first AI-Native Networking and security convergence

Key to the Juniper Secure AI-Native Edge solution is the new Mist Security Assurance software subscription. With this cloud-hosted offering, Juniper continues to bring the security and network operations closer together in an integrated format. Through a single dashboard, administrators can configure authentication policies for users, application policies for which applications users can access, plus traffic steering policies to guide how they want users to access these applications, with end-to-end user experience and security insights that help operations teams identify and enforce unified security policies effectively.



The Juniper Secure AI-Native Edge leverages integrated SRX security that has exceptional efficacy, having received an industry-best 99+ percent score in the most recent Cyber Ratings Enterprise Firewall test. This independent assessment analyzes various critical factors, including zero-day complex threats, malware detection rates, response times and false positives. Juniper also stands out for its advanced threat intelligence and machine learning capabilities, along with AI-based behavior detection at line rates without impacting performance, which can be leveraged to detect and prevent known and unknown threats in real-time.

Security Assurance is deployed in the same UI, and uses the same Mist AI engine, as Juniper wired, wireless, NAC and SD-WAN solutions. In addition, the same AIOps, microservices cloud architecture and security paradigms are applied to Juniper’s zero trust data center solution. By combining best-in-class security efficacy and threat intelligence with industry-leading end-to-end network operations, customers and partners have an unparalleled solution for configuring, managing and troubleshooting network and security operations, resulting in exceptional client-to-cloud experiences.





Supporting Quotes:

“Juniper is addressing the market demand for simplified management and enhanced collaboration by integrating its security products into the Mist Cloud, which will allow for seamless configuration and provisioning across network security (SSE, firewall) and enterprise networking (LAN/WLAN, branch, and data center) solutions, improving security posture, visibility, and control. By enhancing the Mist platform with these capabilities, Juniper is delivering more integrated enterprise networking solutions that align with the evolving needs of today's digital-first enterprise.”

- Mauricio Sanchez, Senior Research Director, Dell’Oro Group

“CISOs and CIOs face a stark choice today, with proliferating, evolving cyber threats on one hand and business demands for faster, greater digital transformation on the other. Because traditional security offerings lack the necessary intelligence and automation to adapt to this paradigm, a different, more flexible approach is needed to deliver the seamless, holistic protection and performance that is imperative for the modern digital organization. Juniper Secure AI-Native Edge leverages the combined power and agility of Juniper’s industry-leading security efficacy and AIOps to provide the answer.”

- Shishir Singh, SVP and GM, Core Technologies and Security, Juniper Networks

“The right data, the right real-time responses and the right infrastructure have been the foundational principles of Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform. Integrating cloud-based, intelligent and automated security management into the platform is a logical progression, enabling IT and security teams to make faster, data-driven security decisions and responses in lockstep with the network, devices, users and applications being protected. Time IS the most precious currency in cybersecurity: faster time to detect, mitigate and time to resolve.”

- Sujai Hajela, EVP and GM, AI-Driven Enterprise, Juniper Networks





MENAFN08102024005513012199ID1108760180