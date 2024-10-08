Depo-Provera Brain Tumor Litigation Takes Center Stage At MTMP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A French study published in 2024 revealed a higher risk of developing an intracranial meningioma with long-term use of Depo-Provera contraceptive shots.

Attorney Chris Paulos, of Levin Papantonio

Levin Papantonio Attorney Chris Paulos will update a audience of mass tort attorneys on the contraceptive drug linked to brain tumors.

- CHRIS PAULOS, ATTORNEY, LEVIN PAPANTONIOLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Levin Papantonio (LP) law firm announces that LP Attorney Chris Paulos will deliver a highly anticipated presentation titled“Depo-Provera Litigation Update” at the Mass Torts Made Perfect (MTMP) conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. The presentation will provide crucial insights into the ongoing litigation surrounding Depo-Provera , a popular birth control shot linked to the development of meningiomas-brain tumors that can have severe and life-altering effects on patients.Paulos, who has been actively involved in these cases, emphasizes the importance of holding pharmaceutical companies accountable for the harm caused by Depo-Provera.“Women across the country trusted that Depo-Provera was a safe and reliable form of contraception. Unfortunately, what they were not told is that it could significantly increase the risk of developing life-threatening brain tumors. These lawsuits are essential to ensuring justice for the affected women and preventing further harm,” Paulos stated.The Link Between Depo-Provera and MeningiomasDepo-Provera, an injectable contraceptive that has been widely used for decades, has come under scrutiny due to its connection to meningiomas -tumors that arise in the protective membranes surrounding the brain. Research has shown that women who have used Depo-Provera for extended periods or in high doses are at a significantly higher risk of developing these tumors.Although meningiomas are typically benign, they can still cause serious neurological complications such as headaches, vision loss, and seizures and, in some cases, can be fatal if left untreated. Lawsuits like one filed in a California federal court last week (Case 3:24-cv-06875) allege that Pfizer, the manufacturer of Depo-Provera, failed to adequately warn patients and healthcare providers about these risks, leaving women vulnerable to this life-altering condition.About Chris PaulosChris Paulos, a partner at Levin Papantonio, joined the firm in 2011 and has developed a wide-ranging practice that includes pharmaceutical, medical device, and environmental mass torts, as well as catastrophic personal injury, qui tam/false claims cases, and counterterrorism/human rights litigation. Paulos oversees the firm's qui tam and counterterrorism departments. Known for his expertise in handling evidence and legal issues at trial, Paulos frequently publishes articles and speaks at national mass tort conferences.About MTMPMass Torts Made Perfect (MTMP) is the premier event for plaintiff attorneys and legal professionals working in mass tort and class action litigation. Held bi-annually in Las Vegas, the 3-day conference attracts over 2,100 participants from more than 700 law firms, making it the largest gathering of its kind. MTMP offers attendees a chance to expand their knowledge and network with peers through sessions covering a wide array of topics, including prescription drugs, defective products, securities litigation, and consumer fraud.

