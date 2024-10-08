Seven People Killed In Israel Occupation Missile Attack On Damascus

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The Syrian authorities announced on Tuesday that seven people were killed, and 11 others wounded when the Israeli launched a missile attack from the occupied Golan Heights. The include children and women, the Syrian news agency (SANA) reported, citing military sources. The attack took place at 8:15 p.m., local time, and targeted an apartment building in Al-Mazzah district in Damascus. (end) maha

