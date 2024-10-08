عربي


Seven People Killed In Israel Occupation Missile Attack On Damascus


10/8/2024 7:07:36 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The Syrian authorities announced on Tuesday that seven people were killed, and 11 others wounded when the Israeli Occupation army launched a missile attack from the occupied Golan Heights.
The victims include children and women, the Syrian news agency (SANA) reported, citing military sources.
The attack took place at 8:15 p.m., local time, and targeted an apartment building in Al-Mazzah district in Damascus. (end)
