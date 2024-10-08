Israel Mod Visit To Washington Postponed -- Pentagon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh affirmed that Israeli Defense Yoav Gallant's visit to Washington has been postponed.

"This was a visit that was scheduled by Minister Galant. -- should his trip be rescheduled to a later date, I'm sure the secretary (of defense Lloyd J. Austin) would be happy to host him again at the Pentagon," she told reporters on Tuesday.

Sabrina refuted speculations that there is tension between the secretary and Galant, saying, "they've now spoken probably over 80 times, -- they remain in constant communication."

"I don't think there's tension. -- You're not always going to agree on everything. But that doesn't mean that there's tension," she

