Ghana Slashes $5 Billion In Debt: Eurobond Holders Agree To Restructuring

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ghana has secured a major victory in its battle against mounting debt. The West African nation successfully negotiated a deal with Eurobond holders to cut $5 billion from its obligations.



This agreement marks a turning point in Ghana's economic recovery efforts. Finance Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam shared the good news at a press in Accra.



He revealed that an impressive 98% of Eurobond investors had agreed to participate in the debt restructuring program. This overwhelming support far exceeded the required 65% threshold for the deal to proceed.



The agreement covers $13 billion of Ghana's external debt held in Eurobonds. As a result, the country will see a significant 37% reduction in the nominal value of this debt.



Additionally, Ghana will benefit from $4.3 billion in debt service relief, easing its financial burden. Another positive outcome is the lowering of interest rates on the restructured debt.







The average rate will drop from over 8% to less than 5%. This decrease will substantially reduce Ghana's debt servicing costs in the coming years.

A Key Step in Debt Management

Eurobonds make up a large portion of Ghana 's external debt. Therefore, this restructuring deal plays a crucial role in the country's overall debt management strategy.



Dr. Adam emphasized that this development effectively resolves Ghana's default on international bonds. The successful negotiation follows other important steps in Ghana's economic recovery plan.



The country has already restructured its domestic debt and reached agreements with official bilateral creditors. These combined efforts have addressed over 90% of Ghana's eligible external debt.



Ghana's debt crisis intensified in late 2022, leading to a suspension of payments on most external debt. This decision was part of the conditions for securing a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund in May 2023.



Looking ahead, Ghana plans to exchange the $13 billion in Eurobonds for new bonds soon. This process will formally conclude the restructuring of this portion of the country's external debt.



The successful completion of this debt restructuring represents a critical step towards long-term fiscal sustainability. Ghana's experience offers valuable lessons for other developing nations facing debt challenges.



It shows the importance of proactive debt management and cooperation with international creditors. As Ghana moves forward, the world will be watching to see how this debt relief impacts its economic future.

MENAFN08102024007421016031ID1108759640