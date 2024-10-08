Panasonic Announces New Firmware Updates For Its LUMIX S And G Series Cameras: S9, S5II, S5IIX, G9II

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Panasonic has announced a host of new firmware updates for its full frame mirrorless LUMIX S9, S5II, S5IIX cameras and Micro Four Thirds mirrorless G9II camera that improve the shooting experience and enhance functionality.

In line with LUMIX's continuous commitment to supporting creators, the latest firmware updates will be available to download free of charge from the LUMIX Global Customer Support website on 9th October 2024. Firmware updates include:

LUMIX S9 Firmware Version 1.1



A recording time limit menu has been added with a new option to record without time limitation.1

A display feature for multiple frame markers has been added, which now allows for the display of up to three frame markers simultaneously. This adds further versatility for content creators framing for different aspect ratios or planning shots with multiple compositions, further enhancing the unrivalled convenience of shooting in Open Gate.

The highly accurate phase hybrid auto focus system has been improved with enhanced subject detection. A new option is now available to select detection of airplanes and trains, as well as specific parts of cars and motorcycles.

Compatibility with the LUMIX Lab smartphone app has been expanded to include remote shooting, shutter remote control, and the ability to transfer images selected on the camera. Operational stability has been improved.

LUMIX S5II Firmware Version 3.1 and LUMIX S5IIX Firmware Version 2.1



LEICA Monochrome is now available as a Photo Style, providing a strong and dynamic monochrome shooting option.

Compatibility with the

LUMIX Lab smartphone app is now supported.

The latest Panasonic

XLR microphone adapter, DMW-XLR2, is now supported.2

5GHz

Wi-Fi frequency option now available and has been added to the existing 2.4GHz option.3

Real Time

LUT can now be assigned to the Fn button, allowing creators to easily enjoy a range of popular, classic or bespoke color styles in-camera. Operational stability has been improved.

LUMIX G9II Firmware Version 2.2



Compatibility with the LUMIX Lab smartphone app is now supported.

The latest Panasonic XLR microphone adapter, DMW-XLR2, is now supported.2

5GHz

Wi-Fi frequency option now available and has been added to the existing 2.4GHz option.3

Real Time

LUT can now be assigned to the Fn button, allowing creators to easily enjoy a range of popular, classic or bespoke color styles in-camera. Operational stability has been improved.

*1 - The recording time varies depending on the environment and operating conditions. Recording will stop automatically if the internal temperature gets too high, even when set to unlimited recording mode.

*2 - 32 Bit Float recording is not available on the S5II, S5IIX or G9II

*3 - Depending on the region, local regulations, etc. may prohibit you from using the 5GHz frequency band outdoors. If this is the case, when outdoors, connect to the smartphone using [2.4GHz] for the Wi-Fi connection.

