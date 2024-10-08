QIIB And Umnia Bank Chairman Meets Moroccan Minister Of Economy And Finance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar International Islamic (QIIB) and Chairman of Umnia Bank in Morocco Dr Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah Al Thani met of and Finance of Morocco H E Nadia Fattah in Morocco's capital Rabat.

During the meeting, aspects of joint cooperation between the two sides and a number of topics of interest were discussed, especially those related to Islamic banking.

At the beginning of the meeting, H E Moroccan Minister welcomed Sheikh Dr Khalid and the accompanying delegation, praising the fraternal relations between Morocco and the State of Qatar, noting the distinguished Qatari investments in Morocco.

She noted the cooperation in establishing Umnia Bank , which came in partnership and investment between Qatar and Morocco, which is a distinctive model of the partnership between the two sides.

The Minister of Economy and Finance of Morocco stressed the importance of developing relations and building economic partnerships between the two parties, referring in this regard to a project in the field of Islamic insurance, which the two sides are working to develop in a way that serves the interests of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

The two sides stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation and economic partnerships in various fields, especially in the field of finance and business, between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Morocco.

The meeting was attended by CEO of Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) and member of the Board of Directors of Umnia Bank Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed Al Shaibei.

